Messi is to leave PSG when his contract runs out in the summer

Paris St-Germain are increasing security at the homes of Lionel Messi and Neymar following protests by fans.

The Ligue 1 side have lost three of their last six league games and are out of the Champions League.

Supporters gathered outside Neymar's Paris home on Wednesday and chanted for him to leave the club.

"Paris St-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the unacceptable and insulting actions," the club said in a statement,

"Whatever the differences of opinion, nothing justifies such behaviour," it added.

Argentine Messi, 35, is to leave PSG when his contract runs out in the summer, while Neymar, 31, is out injured.

The Brazil international was ruled out for the rest of the season in March because of an ankle injury.

Messi was suspended by PSG for two weeks on Tuesday after travelling to Saudi Arabia without the club's permission.

It followed PSG's home defeat by Lorient which reduced their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to five points with five games remaining.

Several hundred PSG fans gathered outside the club's headquarters on Wednesday and set off smoke flares and chanted about Messi, Neymar and Italy midfielder Marco Verratti. Some then went to Neymar's home.

The actions of the fans have prompted the club to increase security at the homes of Messi, Neymar, Verratti and manager Christophe Galtier, as well as at the club's training ground.

The club refused to comment when asked about security measures by BBC Sport.