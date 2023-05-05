Last updated on .From the section Swansea

New Swansea chairman Andy Coleman is also a part-owner of MLS side DC United

Swansea City have named Andy Coleman as their new chairman after the American businessman bought a "significant shareholding" in the Championship club.

Swansea say Coleman, a part-owner of MLS side DC United, will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the club.

The 49-year-old is to move to Swansea with his family and says he is "honoured" to become chairman.

Two more businessmen, Nigel Morris and Brett Cravatt, are also close to buying stakes in Swansea.

"I have seen first hand on my numerous visits to Swansea, the passion and commitment of the supporters, and how much it means to this city," Coleman said in a statement issued by the club.

"I'm putting my whole life into this club and this community. I promise to work tirelessly to represent the club in a manner that supporters can take pride in. I want to share in their enthusiasm for the club and its success, and I want all of us to enjoy it together.

"The facilities and infrastructure are best-in-class, and we look forward to building on the club's strengths to put Swansea City in the best possible position to achieve our shared goals."

Coleman's arrival raises questions over the long-term future of Swansea chief executive Julian Winter, while there is also uncertainty surrounding head of football operations Josh Marsh's role, with Swansea looking to appoint Luton Town's Paul Watson as their sporting director.

Despite the new investment, Swansea's current ownership group will remain in place.

Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan bought a controlling stake in Swansea in 2016, and were joined by fellow American businessman Jake Silverstein four years later.

A statement released by the club said Coleman, who takes up his role immediately, will "act as operating partner of the club's majority ownership group".

In the statement, Levien added: "We believe what Swansea City needs now is a chairman on the ground with the authority to run the club.

"Andy's passion for this project is palpable, and his commitment and leadership are exactly what the club needs."

The statement added that Coleman "arrives with a wealth of experience, having built one of the world's leading hospitality industry finance businesses for Berkadia in the United States".

Swansea have also published an open letter to fans from Coleman in which he pledges "to be as transparent as possible".

He describes Russell Martin, who has just over a year to left on his contract, as "a terrific young head coach" and says his early focus will be on "supporting and strengthening the work of our player recruitment team ahead of what is an important summer".

US-based Morris, who was co-founder of finance firm Capital One, and Cravatt have held extensive talks over buying a stake in Swansea.

Swansea's owners have been seeking new investment for a number of months and have been open to bringing in new shareholders to provide the club with greater financial stability.

The restructure does not mean a takeover at Swansea, with Kaplan, Levien and Silverstein - all of whom are also investors in DC United - still committed to the club.

They appointed Winter as chief executive in September 2020 after Trevor Birch - who was Swansea's last chairman - left to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Marsh left his role as Huddersfield Town's head of recruitment to join Swansea in June 2022.

He was a replacement for Mark Allen, who left his role as Swansea's sporting director 12 months ago.