Seamus Coleman has won 65 caps for the Republic of Ireland

Everton captain Seamus Coleman is unlikely to play again this season because of a knee injury, says manager Sean Dyche.

Coleman was carried off on a stretcher during Monday's 2-2 draw at Leicester after colliding with Boubakary Soumare.

The full-back, 34, said on Wednesday he would be "back soon" after a scan on his right knee revealed no anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) damage.

"It's still a ligament injury which needs sorting out," said Dyche.

"Everyone feared it was an ACL, but it is not, which is good news for him."

Asked if Coleman would return during the remaining four Premier League games, Dyche said: "I doubt it."

The Republic of Ireland international may have played his last top-flight match for Everton as he is out of contract in June.

He has made 394 appearances since signing from League of Ireland side Sligo Rovers for £60,000 in 2009.

Everton are 19th in the table, one point from safety, as they aim to avoid a first top-flight relegation since 1951.