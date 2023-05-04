Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The Women's National League Cup was the first piece of silverware the club won this season

Nottingham Forest boss Andy Cook says the final piece of their Women's National League treble will have "the biggest impact" on the club.

A week after the Reds won the League Cup, they clinched the Northern Premier Division title to set up a promotion showdown with the winner of the yet-to-be-decided Southern competition.

Victory would return them to the second division for the first time 11 years.

"There's not many times you play for three trophies like this," Cook said.

"We are finishing with three huge matches.

"Winning the trophy to get promotion would be the one with the biggest impact, going up to the Women's Championship and playing on a national scale with games on TV."

Forest's 3-0 win against Stoke City in their final game of the season sealed the title on goal difference, with the Reds edging out Wolves at the summit.

For Cook, whose 100th game in charge of the club will be their play-off final later this month, the title was the culmination of four years of work.

"Winning the League Cup against Watford was a great occasion on the day, but the league trophy is the one we have wanted since I came into the club in 2019," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"That is the one that probably means the most and the most work has gone into - it's four seasons' worth of work."