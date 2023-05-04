Dundee United have won their last three games

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin says he won't allow the players "to take our foot off the gas" as they look to preserve their Scottish Premiership status.

United have lost just one of their last six matches and three straight wins has taken them from bottom spot to 10th.

They visit St Johnstone on Saturday aiming to continue their fine form.

"The players have put themselves in a brilliant position," Goodwin said.

"It would be a great shame now if we were to take our foot off the gas and ruin all that hard work. I can assure you that won't be allowed.

"We had a really positive meeting on Monday, reminding ourselves of what the objective is and what the principles are, and not getting carried away.

"The message from me to the players is just don't drop the standards, don't get carried away with all the hype."

Goodwin, who was sacked by Aberdeen in January, arrived at Tannadice at the start of March on a deal until the end of the season.

The turnaround in results have led to the Irishman being linked with clubs in England, but the former St Mirren boss says his future will be addressed at the end of the season.

"With regards to the speculation about myself, I don't know where it comes from," he said.

"Right now my focus is on Dundee United and it is all that I am concerned about.

"Hopefully I can fulfil what was the short term objective of keeping Dundee United in the Premiership and hopefully in the summer there will be discussions to be had with the board here because I have thoroughly enjoyed it.

"It is an ambitious club, it is a very well-supported club and it matches my own ambitions which is the most important thing."