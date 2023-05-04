Last updated on .From the section Preston

Preston's play-off hopes were extinguished by a 4-1 defeat by Sheffield United

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe insists no players will have to be sold to generate funds to bolster his squad for a play-off push next season.

North End's hopes of a top-six finish were ended by a 4-1 defeat at Sheffield United last Saturday.

Lowe is determined to hang on to key players like goalkeeper Freddie Woodman as he strives to avoid similar disappointment in 12 months' time.

"No player is going to get sold to generate funds - no chance," he said.

"We'll have something to spend, hopefully. What that looks like, we don't know just yet.

"But we have to generate as much as we can to give ourselves a fighting chance of getting into the play-off places and staying there.

"We'll try to generate funds in a different way, we'll try to get as much as we can and anything and everything that can help us get where we want."

Preston finished 13th last season under Lowe and are currently 11th ahead of their final match at home to Sunderland on Monday.

They have not reached the Championship play-offs since 2009.

"Looking back on me as a manager, I don't want to settle for mediocre," Lowe told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"We all have to sit down together and make sure we plan going forward.

"Conversations with players and agents have already started because we need to recruit and make sure that we have enough to try and get us those points needed to take the football club into the play-offs."