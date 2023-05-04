Close menu

Bahia: City Football Group, which owns Manchester City, buy stake in Brazilian club

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man City

Etihad Stadium
Manchester City is now one of 13 clubs in the City Football Group

Manchester City's owners want to help Brazilian football grow financially after the group bought its 13th club.

Bahia became the latest club to join the City Football Group (CFG).

The club competes in Brazil's top national league and have won the title twice, most recently in 1988.

"In Brazil, football is the number one sport but it's not developed as it should from the economic point of view, as happened in Europe 20 years ago," said CFG boss Ferran Soriano.

"Today, the Premier League is what it is due to how it was structured. It will depend on us and the other Brazilian clubs to grow the championship in a general way.

"The potential is spectacular. It is the greatest source of talent in the world. The opportunity cannot be lost and I want to help."

Soriano added: "We now begin a journey as partners to help the club reach its full potential."

He said that "journey" would take place "while staying true to its community, roots, members and the energy that makes Bahia and Brazilian football some of the most exciting in the world".

CFG has acquired a 90% stake in the Salvador-based club.

Bahia have not finished higher than eighth in the top tier since 2001.

Soriano pleaded for patience from the club's supporters, likening the work that has to be done to that which eventually took Manchester City to the top of the English game.

"This is a long-term project," he said. "Just look at Manchester City, which has won four of the last five Premier Leagues. It has taken 14 years of work to arrive at that point."

Bahia - full name Esporte Clube Bahia - become the third South American club in the CFG, joining Montevideo City Torque in Uruguay and partner club Bolivar in Bolivia.

Manchester City, New York City FC, Melbourne City, Yokohama F Marinos, Girona, Sichuan Jiuniu, Mumbai City, Lommel, Troyes and Palermo complete the list.

Comments

Join the conversation

52 comments

  • Comment posted by pokercelestial, at 23:58 4 May

    lol nothing to see here I'm sure

  • Comment posted by asking for a friend, at 23:54 4 May

    Dear Feeder club,
    Feed us, we’re hungry !

    We’re looking for competitively priced starlets !

  • Comment posted by smiffy, at 23:53 4 May

    So what loophole is this trying to exploit?

  • Comment posted by latedavid, at 23:53 4 May

    12 clubs to spread the money around and never care about FFP. This is a whole new level of breaking the game

  • Comment posted by asking for a friend, at 23:51 4 May

    Delicious !

    As long as City continue to stop LiVARpool winning the league, the nation is happy.

  • Comment posted by Perivale Elvis, at 23:50 4 May

    The mustn’t have any ethics in Brazilian football either.

  • Comment posted by James Walker, at 23:49 4 May

    Sick

  • Comment posted by Noel Daly, at 23:42 4 May

    How can anyone pretend this story is about English football? This article is about a multinational corporation's exploitation of impoverished individuals. No different to how any other Professional Club on the planet exploits its staff apart from the fact that the scale seems to be significantly larger.

  • Comment posted by Leanne, at 23:39 4 May

    Wonderful news indeed :)

    #93:20 #MCFC #Haaland51

  • Comment posted by eshrenno, at 23:27 4 May

    Cheats

    • Reply posted by rosler, at 23:36 4 May

      rosler replied:
      SALTY SALTY TEARS!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Lewii87, at 23:21 4 May

    Sooooo.... if the age limit is 21 for South American players to come to the PL does that mean of they sign for Bahia they can be loaned internationally?

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, at 23:19 4 May

    A Baker's Dozen.... Nice :)

    If you are a bitter redtop supporter coming on here to have a pop and froth at the mouth about City, please go right ahead. I love to read your pain :)

    • Reply posted by trumpton, at 23:27 4 May

      trumpton replied:
      Exactly.

      Football is a business, it evolves. Harking back to your glory years in the 80s or 90s leaves you light years behind.

  • Comment posted by for11, at 23:16 4 May

    13 clubs ??!! Even the most neutral unbiased know nothing about football person would think this is strange watch the city fans try and justify it

    • Reply posted by roubiliac, at 23:26 4 May

      roubiliac replied:
      What’s to justify loser?

  • Comment posted by DLG71, at 23:16 4 May

    More like a little laundry buy!!

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, at 23:15 4 May

    Let's get the wage cap in on players and the ffp up and running properly we're soon see how interested in the " project " pep and the boys are ??

  • Comment posted by trumpton, at 23:15 4 May

    So the bitter jealousy from Liverpool, united, arsenal, Chelsea and spurs fans begins. Your clubs have not had the foresight to do what City have done and are now crying into your supper.
    No different to retail businesses, when you merge resources it costs less to operate as centralised departments save money. Basic rules of business overlooked by tribal loyalties!

    • Reply posted by for11, at 23:17 4 May

      for11 replied:
      Foresight or £££££££££ think even a person without tribal loyalties would think owning 13 clubs suspicious

  • Comment posted by James Walker, at 23:13 4 May

    Sickening news.
    Man City not true winners of anything without oil money.
    Newcastle from nothing to the same greed.

    2 clubs from nowhere getting rich from fraud

    • Reply posted by GToon, at 23:18 4 May

      GToon replied:
      Newcastle from nothing? You clearly don’t know what support is. We might not have won much but the club and its potential are huge. Ps. I bet you drive a car and buy the oil…..

  • Comment posted by ShaPhi7, at 23:08 4 May

    I'm sure this will be unpopular but...Wrexham owners buy the league, public love them. Man City owners invest in south american football, public hate them.

    • Reply posted by D1, at 23:12 4 May

      D1 replied:
      Slightly different approaches and reasons

  • Comment posted by Jammin Juda, at 23:06 4 May

    These multi-club conglomerates have an advantage in being able to move players and manipulate prices with very little change of being challenged.

    One club per owner should be mandatory across the world

    • Reply posted by D1, at 23:11 4 May

      D1 replied:
      Hang on.. are you saying what city do is shady!?

  • Comment posted by Jimmy, at 23:05 4 May

    sad to see.... why is there not a rule in place... you can own one club globally.

