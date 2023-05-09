Close menu

San Siro: What next for AC Milan and Inter's stadium?

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Inter Milan fans celebrate a league title win outside San Siro
Inter and AC Milan have shared the San Siro since 1947

The eyes of the world will be on the San Siro over the next week.

The Champions League semi-final between AC Milan and Inter Milan brings the focus back on a city that was used to being the centre of attention in European football.

However, despite sharing 10 European Cup triumphs - AC Milan's seven successes is second only to Real Madrid in the all-time list - neither have reached the semi-final of a European competition since 2010.

Two decades have passed since they met in the semi-final of the Champions League, when Andriy Shevchenko's away goal proved decisive for AC, who went on to beat Juventus on penalties at Old Trafford in the final.

The tie will allow for the iconic shots of a stadium - Stadio Giuseppe Meazza to give it the proper title - known all over the world for its distinctive red girders, that was initially opened in 1926 and most recently modernised for the 1990 World Cup.

On the outside, the structure is awesome. But inside, it is a relic. Neither club sees a future there but, as BBC Sport outlines, getting out is proving problematic.

Cathedral plans grind to a halt

New Milan stadium design Populous
One of the designs for the new stadium - named The Cathedral

Inter first started talking about the possibility of leaving the San Siro eight years ago. Four years ago, they joined forces with AC Milan in determining it was something that had to happen.

Structurally, the current stadium would be expensive to renovate. Aesthetically, the costs would soar. Many of the seats remain from the 1990 upgrade. Toilet facilities are basic. The two clubs look on in envy at how English clubs can boost their revenue through their corporate facilities.

In 2022, the Deloitte Money League showed Inter generated €44m (£38.48m) in matchday income. AC Milan generated €32m (£27.99m). By contrast, Tottenham, in their new stadium, generated €125m (£109.3m).

Some of this disparity was due to Covid regulations lasting longer in Italy but nevertheless, neither Milan club can get anywhere close to Tottenham's matchday revenue with the stadium configured the way it is.

The clubs proposed a solution.

After putting out a worldwide tender, renowned stadium designers Populous came up with the chosen model. Dubbed 'The Cathedral', a completely new stadium was planned to be built on land less than 1km from the current structure.

In announcing the plans in December 2021, the two clubs said the area around it would be 'dedicated to sport and leisure', incorporate 110,000sqm of green space and would be the first 'net-zero carbon arena in the world'.

The stadium capacity would be 65,000, 10,000 less than the San Siro. The plan was to present final proposals late in 2022.

But the project has stalled. Protests, appeals and objections meant it ground to a halt. Neither club were willing to invest anything to advance the scheme with no guarantee it would eventually be cleared to be built.

In September last year, the municipality opened a public debate on the stadium that lasted until November. They then advised the clubs that changes to their initial proposals had to be made.

By that point, Inter and AC were starting to look at alternatives.

Inter are looking at a site in Assago, a small town to the south of Milan. AC are assessing a number of options, at San Donato and Sesto San Giovanni, which are both on the outskirts of Milan and La Maura, the site of the horse racing track close to the San Siro.

However, there are issues with all three options. Environmental concerns may scupper the latter.

Questions have also been raised around the financing of standalone projects, although Inter are adamant they do have access to funding and AC Milan's American owners Red Bird are committed following up on predecessors Elliott Investment's belief a new stadium is essential for the club to keep pace with fellow European heavyweights.

What happens now?

San Siro before a 1990 World Cup match
The San Siro was modernised before the 1990 World Cup

Inter and AC Milan have shared the Guiseppe Meazza since 1947. Evidently, there are plusses and minuses to this situation. It allows costs to be shared but means parts of the stadium need to be changed to represent the colours of the club who is actually playing.

Being free of these restrictions by going it alone is attractive. However, it is also expensive.

In addition, as the municipality also has a significant input, agreeing lucrative naming rights deals are a non-starter.

But only four Serie A clubs - Juventus, Atalanta, Udinese and Sassuolo - play in their 'own' grounds and it does seem the Milan duo would prefer to remain together in the San Siro area if it was possible.

Last month they were given 90 days by Mayor Beppe Sala to state whether they were going to make the requested alterations to The Cathedral or not.

It is accepted the initial plans will have to be changed considerably but the clubs have already requested an extension as they do not feel they have been given enough time to both assess the practicalities of the changes they are being asked to make and work out the viability of the alternatives.

The issues for all sides are complex. Two of Europe's biggest clubs need a new stadium, local politicians know the exit of the pair would be a blow to the prestige of the area as well as costing vital income. The talking continues and no resolution is in sight.

In the meantime, the San Siro remains as it has been since 1990. Striking on the outside, a concrete hulk underneath.

  • Comment posted by merlin10, today at 07:50

    Saw AC play Lazio there nearly 20 years ago. Great experience.

  • Comment posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 07:46

    Italy has overwhelmingly very poor but quite large grounds
    eg Rome Florence Milan Verona could all do with just being knocked down

  • Comment posted by El Tel, today at 07:44

    Was there last year for a league match whilst having a short break. Great stadium, family friendly, easily accessible food facilities and excellent metro service to stadium. Paid only 10 Euro for a ticket via club website!!...thought I'd been scammed and approached turnstile with tredidation. However all kosher, happy days

    • Reply posted by ellis , today at 07:50

      ellis replied:
      you paid a budget 1990s ticket entrance , do they show the website in english ?

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 07:39

    Visually it is one of the iconic stadiums. If the structure is secure, I find it hard to believe that a refurb isn't viable and a new build is better value. Installing better toilet facilities is essential and I'd have thought reducing seating capacity to allow for corporate facilities could be done. The days of new builds will become less financially viable due to the huge huge huge cost of them.

    • Reply posted by ellis , today at 07:41

      ellis replied:
      bathroom fitters and plumbers , you had a quote lately ££££££££££££££££££

  • Comment posted by Gripper Burke, today at 07:38

    A stadium renovated for the 1990 WC is now a relic? Get a grip!!

    • Reply posted by sanjay1992, today at 07:46

      sanjay1992 replied:
      Relic might be a an overstatement but the few times I've been, it was falling apart. Very old and dilapidated inside.

  • Comment posted by bpf, today at 07:36

    "neither have reached the semi-final of a European competition since 2010"

    Inter played in the 2020 Europa Final

    • Reply posted by ellis , today at 07:40

      ellis replied:
      "Tiny margins" inter went out of CL in group stage with equal points (just 8) and goal average as spurs , Spurs went on , to the CL final

  • Comment posted by ellis , today at 07:34

    will AC take full advantage as the home side tonight LOL

  • Comment posted by Neil Young, today at 07:31

    I went there to watch City play Atalanta they couldn’t play at their own ground . The San Siro was ok and one one level I am pleased I went the Italian police on the other hand were a disgrace … locked in for 2 hours after the match vicious police dogs … awful !!

  • Comment posted by Dimebar, today at 07:18

    I’ve seen an Inter game in the San Siro many years ago , wasn’t full but about 65,000 so enough to get the place rocking , awesome looking on the way in with all those ramps , toilets were just a round hole in the floor !!

    Hope they can renovate it all rather than build new

  • Comment posted by Jokey McJokeFace, today at 07:14

    I hear Chelsea are considering the San Siro

  • Comment posted by smcob, today at 07:09

    I was in the san Siro last week for AC vs Cremonese,it’s still an amazing stadium and I’ve been in a lot worse prem grounds.I doubt that some of those making comments have actually been there.There were a lot of disabled spectators in a special wheel chair section and the ham and cheese toasted baguette certainly beats UK offerings

  • Comment posted by sherpsutd, today at 07:06

    If they started sharing since 1947 then that's what you call HOME, no need to move out 🕜

  • Comment posted by rxwfzdzd, today at 07:03

    Given the perceived level of corruption in Italy never likely to happen

  • Comment posted by ellis , today at 07:01

    wow theres a eye opener too stadium ownership in ITALY . JUST 3 CLUBS in italys top 3 leagues actually own their own stadium .

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 07:24

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      People think they own their houses.. Try not paying your taxes for a few months..

  • Comment posted by Gareth Southgreat, today at 07:01

    Really love these historical articles like the other Milan one, the one about Fergies retirement and the WSL one about the corruption against Doncaster Belles....

    Could the BBC do one on Ten Hags historic night against Burton Albion in the EFL Cup I think the world needs to know his genius.

  • Comment posted by Slippery, today at 06:57

    To say that toilet facilities are basic is being very kind... they wouldn't pass muster as being suitable for the disabled, that's for sure.

    • Reply posted by chelsian, today at 07:43

      chelsian replied:
      Pretty sure when I last went there, there wasnt even any womens toilets!?

  • Comment posted by saddletramp , today at 06:56

    "In 2022, the Deloitte Money League showed Inter generated €44m (£38.48m) in matchday income. AC Milan generated €32m (£27.99m). By contrast, Tottenham, in their new stadium, generated €125m (£109.3m)"

    Spurs funded the stadium.

    Milan and Inter want the council to build them a new stadium, (as do Roma and Lazio)

  • Comment posted by martin, today at 06:55

    The San Siro looks good on tv but in reality its a fading stadium, the Orient has better facilities

    • Reply posted by saddletramp , today at 06:57

      saddletramp replied:
      "The Orient"

      Yep China has build some impressive stadia in recent years.

  • Comment posted by Watson, today at 06:51

    It's a pity that this wasn't the final, hopefully the winner goes on to lift the trophy.

    • Reply posted by saddletramp , today at 06:53

      saddletramp replied:
      Why ?

  • Comment posted by cfcwhit, today at 06:47

    Oooh Dennis wise, scored a flipping great goal, in the san siro

    • Reply posted by ellis , today at 07:43

      ellis replied:
      On the news of the goal queen victoria sent her well wishes

