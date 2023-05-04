Last updated on .From the section Reading

Reading, who were docked six points in April for breaching the terms of an EFL business plan to control their spending, drop into the third tier for the first time in 21 years

Former Reading midfielder Jem Karacan says seeing his old team get relegated from the Championship "is a horrible feeling".

Huddersfield beat already-promoted Sheffield United on Thursday to ensure their league survival and condemn the Royals to League One next season.

"This feels awful," said Karacan, 34, who was at the crucial fixture for BBC Radio Berkshire.

"It is a gutting feeling being here in this stadium as well."

He added: "It's sad and quite emotional, a horrible feeling."

Reading were relying on Huddersfield to lose against the Blades so that they could try to determine their own fate on the final day of the regular season, when they travel to Neil Warnock's resurgent side on Monday.

The Royals began the season with four wins from their opening six games and were 10th at the turn of the year, level on points with then sixth-placed Middlesbrough.

However, they failed to pick up a league victory between the end of December and mid-February and are currently on a 12-game winless run.

Reading were also docked six points by the English Football League last month for breaching the terms of a profit and sustainability plan to manage their spending, plunging them into the relegation picture.

Karacan, who played for the Berkshire side for eight years and helped them get promoted to the Premier League in 2012, believes his old team can find their way back to the Championship eventually.

"We started off so well at the beginning of this season and to see us go downhill like this has been tough," he said.

"I guess the writing has been on the wall for the last few years.

"But the club can bounce back from this as long as things are done right.

"Planning has to start now for how we get back into the Championship."

When Reading travel away to Huddersfield on Monday to close out their season they will be looking for just their 14th win of the 2022-23 league campaign.

Karacan hopes the fans make the four-hour trip to support the team.

"It will be a tough day for fans," he added. "I would ask fans to please come and support Noel Hunt (interim manager) and the team, they really did try so let's be there for them.

"Reading fans are quality so I'm sure they will turn up.

"Going forward, stuff has to happen quickly now because we will be recruiting for a team to play in League One and targets will change."