Liverpool fans booed the national anthem at last season's FA Cup final

Liverpool will play the national anthem before their game against Brentford on Saturday, despite saying they know some fans "have strong views on it".

The club's supporters booed 'Abide With Me' and 'God Save the Queen' before last season's FA Cup final.

The national anthem is being played at top-flight matches on Saturday to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

Liverpool said it would be played "in recognition of the Premier League's request to mark the coronation".

The club added: "It is, of course, a personal choice how those at Anfield on Saturday mark this occasion and we know some supporters have strong views on it."

The Premier League strongly advised clubs across this weekend's matches to mark the coronation in some way and suggested some options, with the national anthem being one - although there was no mandate to do so.

The other games in the top flight on Saturday see Bournemouth host Chelsea, Manchester City play Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur face Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers host Aston Villa.

Speaking about the booing of the national anthem at last season's FA Cup final at Wembley, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said it was "not something I enjoyed".

He added: "It's always best to ask the question - why does this happen? They wouldn't do it without a reason."

In a news conference on Friday, Klopp said: "The club's position is my position. This is definitely a subject I can't have a proper opinion about because I am from Germany and we don't have a king or a queen.

"I'm pretty sure a lot of people in this country will enjoy the coronation, some will maybe not be interested and some will not like it. That's all I can say about it."

In the Women's Super League, the Football Association is believed to have given clubs suggestions on how they can celebrate the coronation, including playing the national anthem before kick-off, but decisions will be taken by each individual team.

Liverpool Women are likely to join the men's side in playing the anthem before their WSL game against Manchester City at Prenton Park on Sunday.

Why do Liverpool fans boo the national anthem?

John Gibbons from Liverpool fan podcast The Anfield Wrap says the club's fans "don't appreciate these celebrations being forced on us".

Liverpool supporters have a history of booing the national anthem - it also happened at last season's Carabao Cup final and the 2012 FA Cup final.

Fans have cited government plans to leave the city to "managed decline" in the 1980s and the cover-up which followed the Hillsborough disaster as reasons for what Gibbons has called a "disconnect" from the country and royal family.

"Different people will have different views but, generally, Liverpool is out of step with the rest of the country in that we'd prefer to be a republic," he told BBC Sport.

"It's galling when the country is going through what it is. There will be foodbanks outside the ground when millions are being spent on the coronation in London.

"There are people in this city who can't afford to eat when millions are being spent on putting a crown on someone's head, it's a preposterous situation.

"I don't think the club should have done it. They should have stood strong but are kicking it on to the supporters.

"The fans will refuse to back down and it will mean them being criticised. People should think why are they being made to do something they don't want to do."