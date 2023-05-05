Last updated on .From the section Notts County

Notts County missed out on automatic promotion to Wrexham, despite amassing more than 100 points

Boss Luke Williams says Notts County's record-breaking campaign is no reason to make them favourites for promotion in the National League play-offs.

Notts host Boreham Wood in Sunday's semi-final, with the winner advancing to the Wembley decider six days later.

The Magpies finished 35 points clear of Boreham Wood in the table, having picked up a record 107 points for a team that ended second in the league.

"I don't know who makes us favourites?" Williams told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"It's a different competition, so I'm not sure how we are equated as favourites - that one is strange.

"If you just say the teams that are higher in the league are more favoured to win then I suppose that is a simple way to make that assessment."

Notts' points tally would have been enough to get them automatically promoted back to the English Football League in every season before this one - with Wrexham's division-record 111 points getting them up as title winners.

The gap between second-placed Notts and Boreham Wood in sixth ended up being bigger than the distance between Sunday's rivals and the relegation places.

Still, Williams insists all that happened in the 46 games before Sunday - including the club-record 32 league wins and 117 league goals - will count for little now that it is a knock-out competition.

"The mentality around this tournament now and the one that just finished are very different," Williams said.

"We have to be ready to win the game in front of us and not look at what we have done in the past."