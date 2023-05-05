Sabri Lamouchi became Cardiff's third manager of the season when he took charge in January

Cardiff City manager Sabri Lamouchi says he is keen to know Vincent Tan's "plan for the future" as he waits to discover whether he will be offered a new contract.

Lamouchi says influential loan signings Sory Kaba, Cedric Kipre and Jaden Philogene are unlikely to be at Cardiff next season.

The Frenchman's future in Wales is also uncertain as things stand.

"The news is we will meet together next week, so we will see," said Lamouchi.

Cardiff finish what has been a traumatic Championship season with a trip to champions on Burnley on Monday, 8 May.

Tan is expected in the United Kingdom next week for talks with Lamouchi, who has steered Cardiff clear of relegation danger having been appointed in January on a deal running until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Lamouchi has made it clear he is keen to remain in Wales, while club chairman Mehmet Dalman this week indicated he is optimistic the former Nottingham Forest boss will remain at the helm for 2023-24.

But Lamouchi said: "I am not new in football. I am just doing my job the best I can, being professional until the end. After that the owner and the club will decide, not me.

"They told me that [Tan is coming to the UK], so probably I will meet the owner for the first time.

"I am waiting for this meeting. It's clear, he will trust me or not, he will give me the job or not.

"I was ready to go to Singapore or Malaysia to meet him because I am happy here and I would like to know what kind of plan they have for the future, not only for the next season, but maybe for the next two, three seasons.

"After that to know his decision, I will give my decision and we will see what we can do together. But for sure, Cardiff is a massive club and it deserves to do something different.

"But to do something different is to anticipate, to have a plan and to try to make some smart moves."

Cedric Kipre has scored three goals in 42 appearances for Cardiff this season

Lamouchi says there is a need to settle his future quickly so Cardiff can "start to work for the future".

After a mass overhaul of the playing staff last summer, Cardiff could be set for another busy transfer window despite the fact that a partial transfer embargo means they cannot pay fees for players.

The EFL embargo is a result of the ongoing dispute surrounding the transfer of the late Emiliano Sala to Cardiff from Nantes in January 2019.

Ideally the Bluebirds would like to retain the services of Midtjylland striker Kaba, West Brom defender Kipre and Aston Villa winger Philogene, all of whom have impressed while on loan at the club.

But Lamouchi has indicated there is little chance of any of the three players returning.

"Jaden, in the second half of the season, was unbelievable. Kaba scored important goals and Cedric was a rock in our defence," he said.

"But West Brom, Aston Villa or the Danish club want them again, because they played well.

"They want them with the club or maybe to sell them somewhere else and we cannot buy any players at the moment. Kaba wants to stay, Kipre wants to stay, Jaden enjoyed playing with us, but it is what it is and we know the rules. Unfortunately they have to go.

"We have an embargo, we cannot pay [for] players, they are doing very well and have potential. The clubs will not make a gift for Cardiff Football Club, this is the reality."

Lamouchi says Cardiff would "like to do something" with striker Mark Harris, while he plans to hold talks with Connor Wickham, another player whose contract runs out this summer.

But he has indicated that Gavin Whyte and Tom Sang will leave on free transfers.

Joel Bagan and Eli King are the others whose deals are about to come to an end, despite Lamouchi suggesting the club should give contracts to both players.

"I was talking with the club one month ago, before the Swansea game, and I asked the club to sign [Bagan and King] at this moment," Lamouchi said.

"I don't know what the issue is."

Kipre will not be involved at Burnley after undergoing dental surgery, while Callum O'Dowda, Joe Ralls and Kion Etete are also injury concerns.