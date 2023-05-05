Leeds United is the ninth club Sam Allardyce has managed in the Premier League, two more than the next manager on the list, Roy Hodgson

Sam Allardyce says he wants to complete a "trio" by emulating fellow veteran managers Roy Hodgson and Neil Warnock and steer Leeds United clear of relegation.

Hodgson, 75, has kept Crystal Palace in the top flight while Warnock, 74, led Huddersfield to Championship safety.

Leeds are 17th in the Premier League going into Allardyce's first game in charge at Manchester City on Saturday.

"It'll be good for the oldies," said 68-year-old Allardyce.

The former England boss succeeded Javi Gracia earlier this week with just four games left, with only goal difference keeping them out of the bottom three.

"I will be nervous, hoping that nothing pops up. Hoping the physio doesn't ring and say such-a-body overnight has got a temperature, or whatever," said Allardyce, who has taken charge of nine Premier League clubs during his 32-year managerial career.

"The nerves carry on until the kick-off, but once the kick-off happens then the nerves disappear for me because I am totally focused on what is happening on the pitch then.

"We hope we can find a space or two to cause them some problems. We can't afford to miss any chances, we have to be ruthless and clinical and defensively the team will have to be the best it's been this season.

"Obviously, the defence has been a bit frail, but we will try to put this right."

'It's been a bit doom and gloom'

Allardyce says the Leeds players have "aired their views" as they look to arrest a slide that has seen the team lose four of their past five games, conceding 18 goals.

"It's been a bit doom and gloom and we have to try to lift that," added the former Bolton, Newcastle and Everton manager. "We can do that to a certain degree, but the only way we lift that in the end is to start getting the results.

"In terms of response, I couldn't be any more pleased about the fact the players have aired their views, which is very important for me about how to go forward.

"Mind is everything. I have to talk to players about controlling the mind and mindfulness. There's a lot of strong players with character who have been in and spoken out. There are quieter ones who want to train and get on with it. When things aren't going well, it can be difficult to voice an opinion when you're not playing well yourself.

"I have tried to make everybody feel better. I have had conversations with lads who have come into the office and wanted a chat. I have had lots of conversations on the training ground, nothing to do with football or coaching, just life in general. Just to see and find out the personality and try to have more light-hearted conversations, which gives you a better understanding of everybody.

"But come Saturday it is time to do the business, time do our talking on the pitch. I want the players to show we have made a difference and they are passionate enough to keep fighting all the way to the end."

After facing the Premier League leaders at Etihad Stadium, Leeds end the season by hosting Newcastle on 13 May, travelling to West Ham on 21 May and playing Tottenham at Elland Road on 28 May.