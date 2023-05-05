Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win against Drogheda at Head In the Game Park.

Adam O'Reilly's first goal for the club after 12 minutes proved decisive as City secured a narrow victory.

Brian Maher somehow denied Freddie Draper from close range, with the Drogs threatening a reply in the second period.

After losing on Monday night, Ruaidhri Higgins side now move to within three points of the league leaders Bohemians.

