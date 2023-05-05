Close menu

League of Ireland: Derry return to winning ways with narrow win against Drogheda

Derry’s Cian Kavanagh with Dylan Grimes of Drogheda
Derry are now just three points behind league leaders Bohemians.

Derry City returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win against Drogheda at Head In the Game Park.

Adam O'Reilly's first goal for the club after 12 minutes proved decisive as City secured a narrow victory.

Brian Maher somehow denied Freddie Draper from close range, with the Drogs threatening a reply in the second period.

After losing on Monday night, Ruaidhri Higgins side now move to within three points of the league leaders Bohemians.

More to follow.

