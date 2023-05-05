Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Lewis Montsma has made 86 appearances for Lincoln City

Lincoln City defender Lewis Montsma is facing at least a year out of action after having surgery on another serious knee injury.

The 25-year-old, who was injured against Fleetwood on 25 March, has had an operation and will now undergo at least 12 months of rehabilitation.

Montsma missed 13 months with a similar anterior cruciate ligament injury and only returned in February.

The Dutchman will start his recovery back home in the Netherlands.

"We are delighted Lewis' surgery went well and are committed to supporting him throughout his extensive period of rehabilitation," Imps director of football Jez George said.