Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent have been "fantastic" for Rangers, Michael Beale said

Rangers have not offered new contracts to Ryan Kent or Alfredo Morelos as the pair run down their current deals, according to manager Michael Beale.

Beale had said in February that talks were continuing with the English winger and Colombia striker and he was "more confident" they would stay.

But he hinted at the weekend that both would be leaving in the close season.

"We haven't come forward with a contract offer for either of them," Beale said on Friday.

"And both of them have been free to speak to other clubs for a while now. We have had the conversations and we're mutually in the same place about what should happen."

Reports in Turkey suggested Kent has agreed a contract with Fenerbahce, but Beale said: "I don't think there's any truth in that."

Beale also revealed on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman will not play again this season but hopes the Scottish Premiership club can exercise their option to buy the 20-year-old this summer.

"He has a hamstring injury, he's gone back to Bayern just for them to have a look as well and he's had his scan and everything," he said.

"It's a hugely sad ending to his season for him, because he's obviously a fine young player and he's performed well for the club this season."

Beale hinted it would be up to the American himself to make the final decision.

"Me and Malik are in a great place on a personal level," he said. "I think he's been brilliant for the club. I think he's been brilliant for me in my time here.

"I think he's a player with a really high ceiling - as high a ceiling as anyone that I've worked with in my time at Rangers.

"We said we would park the conversation until the middle of May because there's a lot around it. The two clubs have been talking back and forth and there's agreements between them, but the most important person is Malik."

Scotland international Ryan Jack, fellow midfielders Steven Davis and Scott Arfield, veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor and centre-half Filip Helander, who has not played this season, are the other first-team players out of contract and Beale said "there's one or two we've offered contracts to".