Messi has scored 31 goals and contributed 34 assists in 71 games in all competitions for PSG, and won the Ligue 1 title last season.

Paris St-Germain manager Christophe Galtier says he had "nothing to do with" Lionel Messi's suspension - and has also condemned fan protests outside players' homes.

Argentina captain Messi was suspended by the club for two weeks after making an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

Protests followed the Ligue 1 leaders' home defeat to Lorient on Sunday.

PSG have lost three of their past six league games and are out of the Champions League.

Galtier, 56, said: "Leo's suspension has added to poor performances, we can't hide behind that.

"The decision was nothing to do with me. I was informed of the decision.

"I can't say it has been a pleasant period."

Fans gathered outside the home of the club's Brazilian forward Neymar on Wednesday, chanting for him to leave the club.

The actions of the supporters prompted the club to increase security at the homes of Messi, Neymar, Italy midfielder Marco Verratti and Galtier, as well as at the club's training ground.

"Regarding the protests in front of a player's home, we have to be careful with that. Private life must remain private," said Galtier.

"I can understand the anger, the disappointment of our fans. You may protest at the training ground or at the PSG office or after a match at the Parc des Princes but I cannot accept it at anyone's house.

"There is a lot of these things happening at the moment, and they can be uncontrollable and dangerous"

Messi, 35, is to leave PSG at the end of his contract in the summer, while Neymar, 31, is out for rest of the reason because of an ankle injury.