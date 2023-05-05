Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Michael McGovern (right) was part of the squad that went up to the Premier League in 2019 and 2021

Long-serving goalkeeper Michael McGovern, defender Sam Byram and midfielder Kieran Dowell are leaving Norwich City when their contracts expire in the summer.

McGovern, 38, joined from then Scottish Premiership side Hamilton Academical in July 2016, playing 10 times as they won the Championship title in 2020-21.

Byram, 29, signed from West Ham in July 2019 and made 54 appearances in total.

Dowell, who is 25, scored 12 goals in 76 games in three years at the club.

Northern Ireland international McGovern made 42 appearances in seven years, making the majority of those in his first season at Carrow Road.

"Michael has enjoyed two promotions and has been an outstanding professional throughout his time with us," Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber said. external-link

"Kieran and Sam both enjoyed being in the squad for the record-breaking points tally we have achieved in the Championship in 2021, with Kieran scoring some valuable goals during the run in.

"We wish all of the players well."

The club, who are losing striker Teemu Pukki this summer, also announced the departure of winger Josh Martin, 21, and 26-year-old midfielder Danel Sinani at the end of their deals.