It is 10 years to the day since Sir Alex Ferguson announced his decision to retire following more than 26 years as Manchester United manager.

The Scot won 38 trophies during his reign at Old Trafford, including 13 league titles, two Champions League crowns, the European Cup Winners' Cup, five FA Cups and four League Cups.

Ferguson is one of the most successful managers in the history of the British game and worked with numerous legendary players during his time at Old Trafford.

A collection of BBC journalists came up with a shortlist of footballers who played under Ferguson and and we want you to pick the best.

