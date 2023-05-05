Last updated on .From the section European Football

Real Madrid face Manchester City just three days after the Copa del Rey final

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says his players' focus is fully on Saturday's Copa del Rey final and not the crucial upcoming Champions League clash with Manchester City.

The Spanish giants host City in their semi-final first leg next Tuesday.

But they have the chance to win a trophy before then when they take on Osasuna in Seville.

"We will go out there without thinking about what's happening the next day," Ancelotti, 63, said.

"We will go out with all the energy in the world to win another title. The players are motivated."

Cup competitions are crucial for Real Madrid given they are 14 points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga.

Ancelotti, who last won the Copa del Rey with Real Madrid in 2014, is out of contract at the end of the season and says he is treating Saturday's final as though it could be his last, although the Italian added that is his approach to every final.

"Playing a final is always exciting, I always think before a final that, personally, it could be my last," he said.

"I thought that in 2003, and it wasn't the last, and I think that today, it could be the last today.

"You have to enjoy it, and I ask the players to enjoy it too because they are special games."

Ancelotti said midfielder Luka Modric and defender David Alaba are both fit for the game and confirmed the latter would start on Saturday.

Osasuna boss Jagoba Arrasate believes his side can upset Real Madrid to win their first major trophy.

Ancelotti's team are trying to win the competition for the 20th time while Osasuna are in only their second Copa del Rey final.

"We have to be brave and make Madrid uncomfortable," Arrasate, 45, said.

"It's been a longer wait for us than for Madrid - we've had to wait 18 years for a final.

"I think that for things to happen you have to visualise them, and I see David lifting the cup."