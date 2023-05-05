Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

James Milner joined Liverpool in the summer of 2015, before Jurgen Klopp took over as manager in October of the same year

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised the "incredible" impact of James Milner, with the veteran midfielder close to completing a move to Brighton.

BBC Sport understands Brighton are closing in on a deal for the 37-year-old, who will be out of contract at Anfield in the summer.

He has won six major honours, including the Premier League and Champions League, since joining the Reds in 2015.

"[Milner] He knows how highly I value him," Klopp said on Friday.

"He is an incredible part of this team and I would love to work together with him even longer.

"I said a couple of times nothing positive that happened in the last seven and a half years would have happened without James Milner."

Sixth-placed Brighton are bidding to qualify for European football for the first time

It is understood they view Milner's experience as being invaluable as the club attempt to cement itself in the top 10 of the Premier League after two superb seasons.

The Seagulls have also agreed a club record fee for 21-year-old Brazilian forward Joao Pedro from Watford.

Klopp added: "I can say that over the years and in the last few months I had really good conversations.

"What exactly the outcome will be of his decisions, I'm not sure if it happened already. Nothing else to say from me. Nothing will change."