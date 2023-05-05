Joao Pedro: Brighton agree to sign Watford forward for club record fee
Last updated on .From the section Brighton
Brighton have agreed to sign Brazil forward Joao Pedro from Watford for a club record fee of just under £30m.
The 21-year-old joined Watford in 2020 and has scored 24 goals in 109 appearances, including 11 this season for the Championship side.
He will join Brighton in the summer on a contract that runs until June 2028.
"Joao has been a long-term target of ours and has also attracted a lot of interest from across Europe," Brighton technical director David Weir said.
"He's a brilliant young talent with an eye for goal. He will complement our existing forward line very well."
Brighton face Everton in the Premier League on Monday as they continue their bid for European football next season.
I support one of those supposed bigger teams and had hoped Pedro would come to us.
Shows how well Brighton are thought by aspiring players, and shows that money and history aren’t everything to players.
Well done Brighton - good business.
Fabulous seeing them beat Manchester in the last minute.
They deserve all the plaudits they get.
Up The Seagulls and Up The Owls!
How stupid 🙄 can you get?..
Based in UK not far away minimal disruption.
Proven in English game.
Good ball carrier and passer.
Will definitely be worth more than 30 m once Brighton have sharpened him up.
Next Rafinha.
All the best to him and the Seagulls.
Glad that of all the clubs interested over the last year or so that he went to Brighton, best of luck to him and them next year.
Lovely man, splendid player.
BHA is probably the best club for him; you’re paying a lot but he’s got great potential.