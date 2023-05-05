Last updated on .From the section Scotland

The teams' last meeting in Scotland was a 2013 World Cup qualifier, which Scotland won 2-0

Scotland will face Northern Ireland in one of two friendly matches in July as part of the sides' preparations for the inaugural Women's Uefa Nations League, which starts in September.

The teams will meet in Scotland on Friday, 14 July before Pedro Martinez Losa's team travel to face Finland four days later.

Scotland have been draw in a League A section with England, Netherlands and Belgium, while the Northern Irish will face Republic of Ireland, Hungary and Albania in League B.

The venue and kick-off time for the friendly have yet to be confirmed.