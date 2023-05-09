Close menu
Scottish Premiership Play-offs - 1st Leg
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle19:45Queen's ParkQueen's Park
Venue: Firhill Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic343121105258095
2Rangers34264482344882
3Aberdeen34172155253-153
4Hearts34146145651548
5Hibernian34145155153-247
6St Mirren34128143951-1244
7Livingston34126163354-2142
8Motherwell34117164648-240
9St Johnstone34106183554-1936
10Dundee Utd3487193659-2331
11Kilmarnock3487192960-3131
12Ross County3486203052-2230
