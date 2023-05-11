Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Sam Allardyce takes charge of his first home game this weekend with time running out to keep Leeds in the Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Leeds United remain without captain Liam Cooper, who is close to recovering from a muscle problem.

Tyler Adams, Stuart Dallas and Luis Sinisterra are long-term absentees.

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has ligament damage in his foot which could keep him sidelined until next season.

Matt Ritchie has been ruled out with a knee injury but Joelinton appears to have recovered from the ankle issue that he sustained last weekend.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I understand why Leeds can take heart from the scoreline in their 2-1 defeat at Manchester City last week, but the way the game went for the first 85 minutes or so was far less encouraging for Sam Allardyce's side.

At this point it is difficult to know how many points they will need to stay up but they simply have to get something from this game. A win would probably lift Leeds out of the bottom three and would be absolutely massive, but I just don't see it happening.

Newcastle are still looking to close out a top-four finish, and the fact they lost last week probably makes Leeds' task even harder.

Prediction: 1-3

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have won on five of their past seven visits to Elland Road in all competitions, drawing one and losing the other.

Leeds could fail to score in three successive top-flight games against Newcastle for the first time since between April 1996 and January 1997.

Leeds United

Leeds have won just four points from a possible 24 since the start of April, and all of those have come at home.

They have failed to win any of their eight home games against sides currently in the top half of the table, drawing three and losing five.

Leeds have won all four Premier League matches when starting the day in the relegation zone this season, compared to three wins in 31 when not in the bottom three (D9, L19).

The Yorkshire side have kept just two clean sheets in 23 fixtures this year in all competitions, conceding 47 goals.

Sam Allardyce has recorded 13 Premier League victories against his former side Newcastle United, his best record against any team.

Allardyce has also won his first Premier League home game at five of his previous eight clubs (D1, L2), including Sunderland's 3-0 win over Newcastle in October 2015.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have won four of their past five Premier League away games, losing the other.

The Magpies could equal their top-flight record of nine away wins in a season, which was first set by Sir Bobby Robson's side in 2001-02.

Newcastle are unbeaten in all 17 top-flight matches this season against sides currently in the bottom half of the table, winning 10 and drawing seven.

Eddie Howe's side have kept just one clean sheet in their past 14 Premier League games, having recorded 12 shut outs in their first 20 top-flight outings this season.

Howe has lost four of his five matches as a manager at Elland Road, winning the other.

