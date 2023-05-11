Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash hasn't played since suffering an injury while playing for Poland on 24 March

TEAM NEWS

Right-back Matty Cash is available for Aston Villa after an eight-match absence because of a calf injury.

Diego Carlos, Boubacar Kamara and Leon Bailey all made comebacks as substitutes against Wolves last week, while fit-again Philippe Coutinho was also on the bench.

Spurs defender Clement Lenglet suffered a shoulder problem against Crystal Palace but is expected to be fit.

Hugo Lloris, Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur remain out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

This game is almost impossible to call, and I suppose the safest thing to do is to predict a draw. I don't like doing that though.

Villa have slipped up a couple of times recently but I really have no idea which Spurs side will show up and I cannot back them when they are so inconsistent.

Unai Emery's side won 2-0 away at Tottenham earlier in the season so I am going for them to do the double.

Prediction: 2-1

Sutton's full predictions v Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott

Emery's Aston Villa have suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won eight consecutive away matches against Aston Villa in all competitions by an aggregate score of 23-3.

Villa's only home victory in their past 15 competitive home games versus Spurs was by 2-1 in the Premier League on New Year's Day 2008 (D4, L10).

However, the Villans have won two of the past four meetings and can complete a first league double over Tottenham since 1995-96.

Aston Villa

Villa will guarantee a top-10 Premier League finish for the first time in 12 years if they avoid defeat or if Chelsea fail to beat Nottingham Forest.

A 17th top-flight win of the season on Saturday would be the most they have recorded since 2009-10.

Aston Villa have suffered successive 1-0 defeats, directly following a 10-match unbeaten league run.

They have earned five Premier League home wins in a row for the first time in 25 years. Their most recent longer streak spanned seven games from December 1992 to February 1993.

Villa are vying to equal the club league record of six consecutive home clean sheets, set from November 1970 to February 1971 in the third tier.

Unai Emery is unbeaten in all four Premier League meetings with Spurs but his Arsenal side did lose to them in a 2018 League Cup quarter-final.

Ollie Watkins has failed to score in his past four appearances, following a run of 11 goals in 12. He needs one more goal to become the first Villa player to reach 15 in a top-flight season since Christian Benteke a decade ago.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs are winless in eight away games in all competitions since a 3-0 victory at Preston North End in the FA Cup fourth round on 28 January (D2, L6).

They have not had a longer winless away run since a 13-match streak from May to December 2000 - the ninth fixture was a 2-0 league defeat at Aston Villa.

Tottenham have only taken two points from seven league games outside of London since a 3-2 triumph at Bournemouth on 29 October.

The Lilywhites ended a run of four matches without a win by beating Crystal Palace 1-0 last weekend. It was their first clean sheet in 10 league fixtures.

Harry Kane has scored in four successive Premier League away matches and in 23 games in the division this season, one short of the record in a 38-game campaign set by Mo Salah in 2017-18.

Son Heung-min has scored five league goals in just two appearances at Villa Park, including a hat-trick last season. No player has scored six Premier League away goals against Villa.

My Aston Villa line-up Predict Aston Villa's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Tottenham Hotspur line-up Predict Tottenham Hotspur's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team