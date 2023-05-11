Close menu
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers preview: Team news, head-to-head, stats and prediction

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane clutches his ankle
Defender Raphael Varane injured his ankle during Manchester United's Europa League tie with Sevilla in April

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United were hopeful that Raphael Varane or Scott McTominay could return this weekend but neither have trained ahead of Saturday's game.

Tom Heaton, Phil Jones, Donny van de Beek and Lisandro Martinez remain out.

Wolves have no fresh injury concerns, with Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho still long-term absentees.

Head coach Julen Lopetegui has promised to hand more minutes to his fringe players in their three remaining games after the club's safety was confirmed.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I am starting to slightly worry about Manchester United. They have lost two successive games and only managed one goal in the past 315 minutes they've played.

Most of their problems have come away from Old Trafford but the heat is really on them now because Liverpool are right on their tail in the race for the top four.

Wolves look super-organised under Julen Lopetegui, which is why it was a surprise when they got absolutely spanked at Brighton a couple of weeks ago.

This game is going to be a lot closer than that but I still think Erik ten Hag's side will find a way to win.

Prediction: 2-0

Sutton's full predictions v Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott

Home comforts - Manchester United have won 24 times at Old Trafford in all competitions this term; only in 2002-03, 2007-08 and 2010-11 have they won more home games in a season

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester United have won just one of their past four top-flight home games with Wolves, drawing two and losing the other.
  • Wolves won this fixture 1-0 last season with a late Joao Moutinho goal, ending a 13-match winless run against United.
  • The away side has won the past four Premier League meetings, with United recording three of those victories at Molineux.

Manchester United

  • Manchester United could suffer three successive league defeats in a season for the first time since December 2015 under Louis van Gaal.
  • They have kept five league clean sheets in a row at Old Trafford, their best run in a season since they managed seven in succession between December 2009 and March 2010.
  • The Red Devils are two short of 100 goals in all competitions this season, although Erik ten Hag's side have failed to score in four of their last six competitive games.
  • Marcus Rashford has scored 29 goals in all competitions this season, the most by a United player since Robin van Persie notched 30 in Sir Alex Ferguson's final season in 2012-13.
  • Rashford has netted five goals in his last 17 appearances in all competitions, after scoring 16 in his first 17 after the World Cup.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves are winless in six Premier League games on the road, drawing two and losing four.
  • Their most recent away result was a 6-0 defeat at Brighton, which was the club's heaviest top-flight defeat since September 1968.
  • Wolves have lost 10 of their past 11 top-flight away games against sides starting the day in the top four, drawing the other.
  • Their only away league wins this season have come at Everton and Southampton, sides currently in the bottom four.

