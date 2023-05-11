Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Southampton centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap, 21, has been capped twice by Germany

TEAM NEWS

Armel Bella-Kotchap will miss Southampton's final three games after being forced off with a hamstring injury against Nottingham Forest.

Romain Perraud, Mohamed Salisu, Juan Larios and Tino Livramento are long-term absentees.

Saints will be relegated if they don't win, or if Nottingham Forest avoid defeat at Chelsea and Everton beat Manchester City on Sunday.

Aleksandar Mitrovic returns for Fulham after completing an eight-match ban.

Winger Daniel James missed Monday's win against Leicester because of a hamstring issue and remains unavailable, while Andreas Pereira, Tim Ream and Layvin Kurzawa are also still sidelined.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Fulham will win. I said I wasn't going to back Southampton again after seeing them capitulate at home to Bournemouth a couple of weeks ago and haven't changed my mind.

Yes, I guess you could say Saints showed fighting spirit against Nottingham Forest last time out but they still lost, and it was a game they desperately needed to win.

Southampton aren't mathematically down yet but even if they win their three remaining games - and they won't - it probably would not be enough. Let's not pretend an escape is possible because they are relegated - they know it, and everyone else knows it.

Fulham continue to look lively and have carried a real attacking threat while Aleksandar Mitrovic has been suspended. I didn't expect either to be the case but they keep on proving me wrong and I am going for them to win again here.

Prediction: 1-2

Sutton's full predictions v Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham beat Southampton 2-1 at Craven Cottage on 31 December and are vying to complete their first league double against them.

However, Fulham have won just once in 31 league matches away to Saints, a 2-1 victory in the second tier in October 1935 (D8, L22).

Only one of the 21 top-flight meetings has ended in an away win - Southampton's 3-0 victory in February 2014.

Southampton

Saints must win all three of their remaining games to have any chance of escaping relegation. They have ended a Premier League campaign with three successive victories twice before, doing so to beat the drop in 1998-99 and winning their final four matches when finishing sixth in 2015-16.

Southampton could be relegated from the top flight for the third time, having also gone down in 1973-74 and 2004-05.

Defeat would be their 24th in the league this season, a new club record.

They are winless in 10 top-flight fixtures (D3, L7), losing each of the past three.

With 10 points from 17 games at St Mary's, they are guaranteed their lowest total of home points in a Football League season (once adjusted to three points for a win).

Fulham

The Whites are vying for a club record 15th Premier League win of the season.

A seventh top-flight away victory would also be a club record, surpassing the six wins recorded in 1960-61 and 1962-63.

Fulham have taken 25 points out of a possible 27 in nine league fixtures against teams currently in the bottom five, only dropping points in a goalless home draw versus Everton in October.

Their total of 50 Premier League goals is two shy of their highest in a season, recorded in 2003-04 and 2004-05.

A 12th Premier League goal of the season would be the highest of Aleksandar Mitrovic's career.

My Southampton line-up Predict Southampton's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Fulham line-up Predict Fulham's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team