Crystal Palace beat Bournemouth 2-0 on New Year's Eve, their fourth consecutive league win against the Cherries

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace will monitor James McArthur, who has a hamstring issue.

James Tomkins and Nathan Ferguson remain unavailable because of injuries.

Bournemouth are again expected to be without Marcus Tavernier due to a hamstring strain, while Hamed Traore is still nursing a foot problem.

The Cherries may welcome back Kieffer Moore, who sat out the defeat by Chelsea in accordance with the concussion protocol after being struck by the ball against Leeds.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

This is probably the only Premier League game with nothing riding on it.

Crystal Palace beat Bournemouth on 31 December in what turned out to be Patrick Vieira's final win as Eagles boss - two months before his departure.

This time? I'm going for a bore draw but I want to give credit to Gary O'Neil, who has done a brilliant job as Bournemouth boss. Like Palace under Roy Hodgson, he has put together a really well-organised team.

I've written the Cherries off many times this season so it is probably bad news for their fans that I am going with them to get a draw here - I did that last week and they lost to Chelsea, and it will no doubt happen again.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have won the last four Premier League meetings. The only side they have claimed five consecutive top-flight victories against is Wimbledon, doing so between 1989 and 1991.

The Eagles' 2-0 win at the Vitality Stadium on 31 December proved to be their final victory under Patrick Vieira, who was dismissed after they failed to win any of the subsequent 12 top-flight matches.

Bournemouth have won two of their 11 Premier League fixtures against Crystal Palace (D4, L5).

Crystal Palace

If Palace win their final three matches they will equal their highest Premier League points total of 49, which they recorded in 2018-19 and 1992-93 (the latter campaign ended in relegation after a 42-game season).

They have come from behind in seven of their 10 top-flight wins this term.

The Eagles have lost just one of their past eight home league matches (W2, D5) and have taken seven points out of nine at Selhurst Park since Roy Hodgson's return as manager.

A 10th Premier League assist of the season for Michael Olise would be a new record for a Crystal Palace player. He set up both goals in December's 2-0 win against Bournemouth.

Bournemouth

The Cherries are on a club record run of three straight Premier League away wins. They had only earned two victories in their first 14 top-flight fixtures on the road this term.

They are vying for a sixth top-flight away win this season, which would equal the club record set in their debut Premier League campaign in 2015-16.

Bournemouth have conceded 67 Premier League goals in 2022-23, a total exceeded only by Leeds, and are three short of equalling their highest figure, set in 2018-19.

Dominic Solanke has been directly involved in each of Bournemouth's last four Premier League away goals, scoring one and assisting three. Ten of his 13 goal involvements in this season's top flight have come away.

