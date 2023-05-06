Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Jack Sparkes has made 39 appearances for the Grecians this season

Exeter City midfielder Jack Sparkes has confirmed that he is leaving the League One club at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old joined the Grecians academy aged eight and will make his farewell against Morecambe on Sunday.

It will be Sparkes' 150th appearance for City, adding to three games he made for Torquay during a brief loan spell.

"It is an emotional time for me, but speaking to the manager, it is time for a new opportunity for me somewhere else which I'm looking forward to," he said.

"I am immensely proud of where I have come from and what I have done for the club."

Sparkes has five assists this season, and has scored nine goals in his Exeter career, including three last season to help the club win promotion to League One.

"Since January, his game time has been limited due to competition in his position," said manager Gary Caldwell.

"But he has been a brilliant servant for the club who has contributed a lot this season and last season in the promotion campaign, which I know will always be special to him."