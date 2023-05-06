Match ends, SV Werder Bremen 1, FC Bayern München 2.
Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane scored as Bayern Munich beat Werder Bremen to move four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.
Gnabry finished past Werder goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka from close range following Jamal Musiala's pass.
Noussair Mazraoui set up Leroy Sane who slotted into the far corner for Bayern's second.
Niklas Schmidt scored a late consolation for Werder, firing a long-range strike into the top corner.
Borussia Dortmund will try to cut the gap back to one point when they face Wolfsburg on Sunday (16:30 BST).
Werder had two big chances to take the lead in the space of a minute during the first half, Romano Schmid whipping in a low cross which went through the legs of Mitchell Weiser, before Christian Gross blazed over from eight yards.
Victory sees Bayern secure Champions League qualification with three games to spare.
Line-ups
Werder Bremen
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Pavlenka
- 5PieperBooked at 20minsSubstituted forVeljkovicat 55'minutes
- 4Stark
- 32FriedlBooked at 31mins
- 8Weiser
- 10BittencourtSubstituted forSchmidtat 82'minutes
- 36GroßSubstituted forGruevat 77'minutes
- 6Stage
- 3JungSubstituted forBuchananat 77'minutes
- 20Schmid
- 7DuckschSubstituted forPhilippat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Veljkovic
- 17Philipp
- 21Dinkçi
- 22Schmidt
- 26Buchanan
- 28Gruev
- 30Zetterer
- 34Mbom
- 39Chiarodia
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Sommer
- 40Mazraoui
- 5Pavard
- 4de Ligt
- 22CanceloBooked at 16mins
- 38GravenberchSubstituted forMüllerat 64'minutes
- 6Kimmich
- 11ComanSubstituted forSanéat 64'minutes
- 42Musiala
- 17ManéSubstituted forSarrat 88'minutes
- 7Gnabry
Substitutes
- 10Sané
- 20Sarr
- 23Blind
- 25Müller
- 26Ulreich
- 39Tel
- 41Morrison
- 45Pavlovic
- 46Ibrahimovic
- Referee:
- Christian Dingert
- Attendance:
- 42,100
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, SV Werder Bremen 1, FC Bayern München 2.
Post update
Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jens Stage (SV Werder Bremen).
Post update
Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Jens Stage (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Niklas Schmidt (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Niklas Schmidt (SV Werder Bremen).
Post update
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Marco Friedl (SV Werder Bremen).
Post update
Attempt missed. Lee Buchanan (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Maximilian Philipp.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Bouna Sarr replaces Sadio Mané.
Goal!
Goal! SV Werder Bremen 1, FC Bayern München 2. Niklas Schmidt (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Milos Veljkovic.
Post update
Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marco Friedl (SV Werder Bremen).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jens Stage (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Mitchell Weiser (SV Werder Bremen).
