Serge Gnabry is the only Bundesliga player to score 10 or more goals in each of the past seven seasons

Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane scored as Bayern Munich beat Werder Bremen to move four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Gnabry finished past Werder goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka from close range following Jamal Musiala's pass.

Noussair Mazraoui set up Leroy Sane who slotted into the far corner for Bayern's second.

Niklas Schmidt scored a late consolation for Werder, firing a long-range strike into the top corner.

Borussia Dortmund will try to cut the gap back to one point when they face Wolfsburg on Sunday (16:30 BST).

Werder had two big chances to take the lead in the space of a minute during the first half, Romano Schmid whipping in a low cross which went through the legs of Mitchell Weiser, before Christian Gross blazed over from eight yards.

Victory sees Bayern secure Champions League qualification with three games to spare.