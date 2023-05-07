Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 6, VfL Wolfsburg 0.
Jude Bellingham scored twice as Borussia Dortmund thrashed Wolfsburg 6-0 to narrow the gap on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich to one point.
The 19-year-old England international, who is in talks to join Real Madrid this summer, took his season tally to 13 goals in all competitions.
Karim Adeyemi also scored twice as well as missing a late penalty for Edin Terzic's side.
Sebastien Haller and Donyell Malen completed the scoring.
The defeat leaves Wolfsburg in seventh place, two points outside the European qualification places.
After surrendering their lead at the top last weekend following a draw at relegation battlers VfL Bochum, Dortmund needed a response to keep up the pressure on Bayern, who opened up a four-point gap with victory over Werder Bremen on Saturday.
They certainly did that, taking the lead after just 14 minutes through Adeyemi and going 3-0 up by half-time.
Three more goals after the break, including Bellingham's double, completed a thumping win and kept alive their hopes of a first title in 11 years.
Both title contenders have just three games remaining, with Dortmund next in action at home to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Kobel
- 17Wolf
- 25Süle
- 15HummelsSubstituted forÖzcanat 63'minutes
- 26RyersonSubstituted forPasslackat 76'minutes
- 21MalenSubstituted forReusat 62'minutes
- 22Bellingham
- 23Can
- 19Brandt
- 27AdeyemiSubstituted forReynaat 69'minutes
- 9HallerSubstituted forMoukokoat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Schlotterbeck
- 6Özcan
- 7Reyna
- 11Reus
- 13Guerreiro
- 18Moukoko
- 20Modeste
- 30Passlack
- 33Meyer
Wolfsburg
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Casteels
- 3Bornauw
- 29GuilavoguiSubstituted forParedesat 45'minutes
- 5van de Ven
- 27Arnold
- 20BakuSubstituted forFischerat 45'minutesBooked at 64mins
- 22Nmecha
- 32SvanbergSubstituted forGerhardtat 65'minutes
- 16KaminskiSubstituted forCozzaat 65'minutes
- 23WindSubstituted forMarmoushat 65'minutes
- 39Wimmer
Substitutes
- 2Fischer
- 7Waldschmidt
- 8Cozza
- 12Pervan
- 18Pejcinovic
- 31Gerhardt
- 33Marmoush
- 36Ambros
- 40Paredes
- Referee:
- Marco Fritz
- Attendance:
- 81,365
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 6, VfL Wolfsburg 0.
Post update
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Gio Reyna.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Patrick Wimmer (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kilian Fischer with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Patrick Wimmer (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yannick Gerhardt.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 6, VfL Wolfsburg 0. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Julian Brandt with a headed pass.
Post update
Salih Özcan (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Omar Marmoush (VfL Wolfsburg).
Post update
Attempt missed. Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Reus.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Koen Casteels.
Post update
Attempt saved. Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Felix Passlack with a through ball.
Post update
Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Yannick Gerhardt (VfL Wolfsburg).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Omar Marmoush (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kilian Fischer.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Sebastiaan Bornauw.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Youssoufa Moukoko.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Felix Passlack replaces Julian Ryerson.
Post update
Foul by Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Kevin Paredes (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.