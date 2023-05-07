Match ends, Troyes 1, Paris Saint Germain 3.
Paris St-Germain moved to within three wins of the Ligue 1 title with a routine victory at Troyes.
PSG were dominant playing in their first match since suspending World Cup winner Lionel Messi.
Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for the champions in the eighth minute before Vitinha doubled the lead midway through the second half.
Xavier Chavalerin pulled a goal back for Troyes late on, only for PSG to add a third through Fabian Ruiz.
PSG, who came into this match having lost three of their past six games, now need just seven more points to win a record 11th French title.
They are six points clear of second-placed Lens with four more fixtures remaining this season.
Troyes stayed 19th, 12 points off safety, and must win all of their remaining games - and hope results go their way - to pull off an unlikely survival.
Line-ups
Troyes
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 30Gallon
- 22Zoukrou
- 23Rami
- 4Palmer-Brown
- 19BruusSubstituted forBaldéat 68'minutes
- 8AgouméSubstituted forKouaméat 68'minutes
- 24Chavalerin
- 39LarouciSubstituted forYadeat 81'minutes
- 29Odobert
- 7BaldéBooked at 45mins
- 9UgboSubstituted forRony Lopesat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lis
- 2Porozo
- 6Kouamé
- 11Rony Lopes
- 15Palaversa
- 17Salmier
- 18Baldé
- 26Yade
- 28Mazou-Sacko
PSG
Formation 3-5-2
- 99G Donnarumma
- 5Marquinhos
- 4Ramos
- 15Danilo
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 17VitinhaSubstituted forGharbiat 90+3'minutes
- 6VerrattiSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 80'minutes
- 8Ruiz
- 14Bernat
- 44EkitikeSubstituted forSolerat 80'minutes
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 16Rico
- 18Renato Sanches
- 28Soler
- 31Bitshiabu
- 34Nhaga
- 35Gharbi
- 37Housni
- 90Letellier
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away31
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away12
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Troyes 1, Paris Saint Germain 3.
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ismaël Gharbi replaces Vitinha.
Attempt missed. Rominigue Kouamé (Troyes) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilson Odobert with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Troyes. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.
Attempt blocked. Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.
Goal! Troyes 1, Paris Saint Germain 3. Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Renato Sanches.
Attempt missed. Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Renato Sanches.
Goal! Troyes 1, Paris Saint Germain 2. Xavier Chavalerin (Troyes) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Papa Ndiaga Yade with a cross.
Corner, Troyes. Conceded by Warren Zaïre-Emery.
Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rominigue Kouamé (Troyes).
Substitution, Troyes. Papa Ndiaga Yade replaces Yasser Larouci.
Substitution, Troyes. Rony Lopes replaces Iké Ugbo.
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Carlos Soler replaces Hugo Ekitike.
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Renato Sanches replaces Marco Verratti.
Attempt blocked. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Vitinha with a cross.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Erik Palmer-Brown.
Attempt blocked. Hugo Ekitike (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Verratti.