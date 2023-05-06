Philip Lowry has been in prolific goalscoring form for Crusaders this season

Holders Crusaders will attempt to retain the Irish Cup when they face last year's beaten finalists Ballymena United at Windsor Park on Sunday.

The 2022 decider saw the Crues lift the cup in hugely dramatic fashion.

Defender Josh Robinson equalised in stoppage time and then Johnny McMurray netted the winner deep in added time at the end of extra-time.

This year's final brings the same two sides together for a keenly anticipated re-match.

Ballymena manager David Jeffrey is preparing for his 12th Irish Cup final as a manager, while his Crusaders counterpart has won three and lost two deciders during his long tenure in charge of the Seaview club.

At stake is victory in what is widely regarded as the premier knockout competition in Northern Ireland domestic football, but also the prize of qualification for European football and the financial rewards that come with that.

Ballymena's ninth place Premiership finish means the Irish Cup represents their only possible route into continental competition this season, but Crusaders would have another chance to qualify through the end-of-season European play-offs courtesy of their fifth position in the final top-flight standings.

"European football, what a win could bring in that regard, will look after itself down the line," said Crusaders midfielder Philip Lowry, scorer of 16 league goals this season.

"That kind of stuff is consequential on the result so we are only focusing on the task in hand. It's about us turning up and doing our jobs, looking after ourselves.

"We face 90 minutes of football against a very good Ballymena side who suffered the ultimate heartbreak against us last year.

"They won't need any extra motivation and they were the only team to beat us at Seaview this season, until Larne and Glentoran latterly, so it is too close to call and will probably come down to the break of the ball. Hopefully it's for us.

"The Irish Cup final is always a brilliant occasion and when you get on in years you don't know how many you have left. This could be my last so hopefully I come out on the right side."

Ballymena defender Ross Redman is preparing for his fourth Irish Cup final

Ballymena defender Ross Redman has lost all three of the Irish Cup finals he has been involved in, two of those with Portadown, along with last year's hugely disappointing reverse.

"After last year we sat down as a team and drew a line under it," explained Redman.

"Since then we have beaten Crusaders, and also drawn one and lost one, so it's just a matter of who turns up on the day and that will be the way we are looking at it.

"We need to be at our best as Crusaders are a quality team who have quality players. It's a great occasion but once we get out on the pitch we have to just concentrate on the game."

Ballymena went into their semi-final against eventual league champions Larne as major underdogs but emerged as 2-0 victors.

"Our performance against Larne was our best of the season and we thoroughly deserved to win," added Redman.

"Everything came right on the night and we played really well.

"The Irish Cup has probably been our respite from the league because our league form hasn't been great."