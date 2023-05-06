Spartans to face Albion Rovers in Pyramid play-off

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Spartans will play Albion Rovers for a place in Scottish League 2 next season after a dramatic Pyramid play-off semi-final penalty-kick win over Brechin City.

The Lowland League champions led 1-0 from the first leg and doubled that aggregate advantage early on in front of 1900 fans in Angus through Brad Whyte.

Blair Henderson put Spartans 3-1 up in the tie after Fraser Macleod had pulled one back, but Kieran Inglis and Botti Biabi forced the match to penalties.

However, Spartans held their nerve against their Highland League counterparts to win the shootout 4-3 and advance to the final, with the first leg on Saturday, 13 May in Edinburgh.

The return will be seven days later in Coatbridge after Albion Rovers failed to overhaul Bonnyrigg Rose at the bottom on League 2.

Sandy Clark's side beat champions Stirling Albion 2-0 but Bonnyrigg's 3-0 win over Elgin City kept them three points clear at the season's conclusion.