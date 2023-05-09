Airdrieonians v Falkirk

Attempt blocked. Aidan Nesbitt (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Rae
- 2Ballantyne
- 16Watson
- 6Fordyce
- 3Taylor-Sinclair
- 10Frizzell
- 4McCabe
- 17Devenny
- 23McGill
- 9Gallagher
- 11Smith
Substitutes
- 5Stanway
- 7Kouider-Aïssa
- 8McGregor
- 12Fellows
- 14McMaster
- 19Deveney
- 21Telfer
- 24Byrd
- 43Hutton
Falkirk
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 17Kinnear
- 2Williamson
- 22McKay
- 6Donaldson
- 15McCann
- 5Henderson
- 4McGinn
- 73Kennedy
- 18Oliver
- 10Nesbitt
- 19Burrell
Substitutes
- 1Morrison
- 7Morrison
- 9Allan
- 11McGuffie
- 14Yeats
- 16Wright
- 21Lawal
- 23Kucheryavyi
- 26Mackie
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt saved. Kai Kennedy (Falkirk) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Rhys McCabe.
Foul by Callum Smith (Airdrieonians).
Gary Oliver (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Liam Henderson (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Cameron Ballantyne (Airdrieonians).
Gary Oliver (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Adam Frizzell (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stephen McGinn (Falkirk).
Goal! Airdrieonians 3, Falkirk 0. Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gabriel McGill.
Goal! Airdrieonians 2, Falkirk 0. Rhys McCabe (Airdrieonians) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen McGinn (Falkirk).
Foul by Gabriel McGill (Airdrieonians).
Leon McCann (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Falkirk 0. Justin Devenny (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Frizzell.
Gabriel McGill (Airdrieonians) hits the bar with a header from very close range.
Craig Watson (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Oliver (Falkirk).