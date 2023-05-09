Close menu
Scottish Championship Play-offs - 1st Leg
AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians3FalkirkFalkirk0

Airdrieonians v Falkirk

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Rae
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 16Watson
  • 6Fordyce
  • 3Taylor-Sinclair
  • 10Frizzell
  • 4McCabe
  • 17Devenny
  • 23McGill
  • 9Gallagher
  • 11Smith

Substitutes

  • 5Stanway
  • 7Kouider-Aïssa
  • 8McGregor
  • 12Fellows
  • 14McMaster
  • 19Deveney
  • 21Telfer
  • 24Byrd
  • 43Hutton

Falkirk

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 17Kinnear
  • 2Williamson
  • 22McKay
  • 6Donaldson
  • 15McCann
  • 5Henderson
  • 4McGinn
  • 73Kennedy
  • 18Oliver
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 19Burrell

Substitutes

  • 1Morrison
  • 7Morrison
  • 9Allan
  • 11McGuffie
  • 14Yeats
  • 16Wright
  • 21Lawal
  • 23Kucheryavyi
  • 26Mackie
Referee:
Scott Lambie

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aidan Nesbitt (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kai Kennedy (Falkirk) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Rhys McCabe.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Callum Smith (Airdrieonians).

  5. Post update

    Gary Oliver (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Henderson (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Ballantyne (Airdrieonians).

  8. Post update

    Gary Oliver (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Adam Frizzell (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Stephen McGinn (Falkirk).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Airdrieonians 3, Falkirk 0. Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gabriel McGill.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Airdrieonians 2, Falkirk 0. Rhys McCabe (Airdrieonians) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  13. Post update

    Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Stephen McGinn (Falkirk).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel McGill (Airdrieonians).

  16. Post update

    Leon McCann (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Falkirk 0. Justin Devenny (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Frizzell.

  18. Post update

    Gabriel McGill (Airdrieonians) hits the bar with a header from very close range.

  19. Post update

    Craig Watson (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Gary Oliver (Falkirk).

