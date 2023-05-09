Alloa Athletic v Hamilton Academical

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Fergus Owens.
Line-ups
Alloa
Formation 3-4-3
- 31Hogarth
- 14Stanger
- 2Taggart
- 23Devine
- 7Cawley
- 16King
- 11Miller
- 27Strachan
- 26Coulson
- 18Sammon
- 15MacIver
Substitutes
- 1Muir
- 5Graham
- 9Donnelly
- 19Buchanan
- 20O'Donnell
- 24Rankin
- 28Cannon
Hamilton
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Smith
- 25Owens
- 15McGowan
- 4O'Reilly
- 18Mimnaugh
- 22Tumilty
- 7Spence
- 8Martin
- 21Smith
- 19Winter
- 10Zanatta
Substitutes
- 5Easton
- 9Ashley-Seal
- 11Smith
- 12Sparrow
- 23De Bolle
- 24Lawson
- 32McFarlane
- 41Oné
- 46Morgan
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Daniel O'Reilly.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Dylan McGowan.
Attempt missed. Fergus Owens (Hamilton Academical) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Scott Taggart.
Foul by Conor Sammon (Alloa Athletic).
Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Andy Winter (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Stanger (Alloa Athletic).
Foul by George Stanger (Alloa Athletic).
Jamie Smith (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Reegan Mimnaugh.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Dylan McGowan.
Foul by Dario Zanatta (Hamilton Academical).
Luke Strachan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Reghan Tumilty (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Ross MacIver (Alloa Athletic).
Daniel O'Reilly (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lewis Spence (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
First Half begins.