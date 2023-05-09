Close menu
Scottish Championship Play-offs - 1st Leg
AlloaAlloa Athletic0HamiltonHamilton Academical0

Alloa Athletic v Hamilton Academical



Line-ups

Alloa

Formation 3-4-3

  • 31Hogarth
  • 14Stanger
  • 2Taggart
  • 23Devine
  • 7Cawley
  • 16King
  • 11Miller
  • 27Strachan
  • 26Coulson
  • 18Sammon
  • 15MacIver

Substitutes

  • 1Muir
  • 5Graham
  • 9Donnelly
  • 19Buchanan
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 24Rankin
  • 28Cannon

Hamilton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Smith
  • 25Owens
  • 15McGowan
  • 4O'Reilly
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 22Tumilty
  • 7Spence
  • 8Martin
  • 21Smith
  • 19Winter
  • 10Zanatta

Substitutes

  • 5Easton
  • 9Ashley-Seal
  • 11Smith
  • 12Sparrow
  • 23De Bolle
  • 24Lawson
  • 32McFarlane
  • 41Oné
  • 46Morgan
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamHamilton
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home0
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Fergus Owens.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Daniel O'Reilly.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Dylan McGowan.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fergus Owens (Hamilton Academical) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Scott Taggart.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Conor Sammon (Alloa Athletic).

  7. Post update

    Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Andy Winter (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by George Stanger (Alloa Athletic).

  10. Post update

    Foul by George Stanger (Alloa Athletic).

  11. Post update

    Jamie Smith (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Reegan Mimnaugh.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Dylan McGowan.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Dario Zanatta (Hamilton Academical).

  15. Post update

    Luke Strachan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Reghan Tumilty (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ross MacIver (Alloa Athletic).

  18. Post update

    Daniel O'Reilly (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Spence (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

