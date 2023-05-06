Close menu

Man City 2-1 Leeds: The taker is the taker, says Pep Guardiola

By Chris BevanBBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Man City

Manchester City are four points clear at the top and in control of the Premier League title race, but their manager Pep Guardiola still wasn't happy after his side's 2-1 win over Leeds.

Goal machine Erling Haaland and match winner Ilkay Gundogan were the players who felt his wrath with Guardiola reminding them that "this is a business" after seeing a late penalty miss allow Sam Allardyce's side back into the game.

Leading 2-0 with six minutes to go, City were cruising towards a 10th-successive victory and were handed a chance to wrap up the points when Phil Foden was fouled in the box.

Step forward the deadliest finisher in the land - their prolific 51-goal striker and regular at spot-kicks, Haaland… or so you would think.

Instead, Haaland handed the ball to Gundogan, who was on a hat-trick after scoring both of those earlier goals.

Gundogan hit the post, and 58 seconds later Leeds went up the other end to make it 2-1 - ensuring a nervy finish to a game that City had completely controlled.

The decision did not go down well with his manager, who made it clear to both players that he had wanted Haaland to take the penalty.

"First he [Guardiola] showed to Erling that he was quite mad about that and then also he had a go at me," Gundogan explained. "It is what it is in the end.

"The moment Erling grabbed the ball, I was sure he was going to take it but he looked out for me. I checked with him a few times to make sure he was sure. He was certain to hand the ball to me. I was confident to score. I can't even remember if the keeper saved it or it was the post?

"We should have scored a third. This is sometimes how it is that they go on the counter and score. Things can change, momentum can shift. But we dealt quite well with it and deserved the three points."

'The taker is the taker'

Guardiola had calmed down a little by the time he faced the media after the match but he was still adamant Haaland should have taken the penalty, given the situation his side were in.

"The game is not over," Guardiola said. "It shows how nice and generous Erling is. If it is 4-0 with 10 minutes left, OK.

"But at 2-0? At 2-0, especially in England, it is never over.

"Erling is the best penalty taker right now so he has to take it. I want the player who is the taker, because they have more routine and a specialism. He has maybe taken 10 or 11 penalties and he had the feeling - Gundogan does not have that right now.

"I admire the fact Gundogan wanted the responsibility to take the penalty - that is the best value in a player - but normally the taker is the taker, and Erling had to take it because he is our specialist.

"Today Erling could have scored two or three goals. He played incredibly well, in his movement and how he fought for us. I like to praise him when he does not score.

"If Gundogan scores the penalty everyone is 'OK, hat-trick, well done'. But a taker is a taker. At 2-0, this is a business, not a situation where we cannot forget it."

Another step towards another Premier League title

City have now gone 20 games unbeaten in all competitions and this victory was another step towards their third successive Premier League title, part of their bid for a Treble that also includes the FA Cup and Champions League.

They have played catch-up to Arsenal for most of the season and trailed the Gunners by eight points in January but, with both sides left with four games to play, they have opened up a significant lead for the first time - not that they are taking anything for granted.

"Probably the best warning about that is today," Gundogan added.

"But we have an experienced team and have had these kind of run-ins in recent years. We know what to do to keep the momentum going and win games. Nothing more but also nothing less."

Comments

Join the conversation

93 comments

  • Comment posted by Michael, today at 20:22

    Leeds are still going down 😁

  • Comment posted by renatusmusic, today at 20:17

    They disrespected the opponents and Pep wasn't happy. He wouldn't have been happy even if Gundy scored.

  • Comment posted by Hot_air, today at 20:16

    Pep is not alone - me and thousands of FF managers unhappy that Haaland didn’t take the penalty!

    • Reply posted by Mr K, today at 20:19

      Mr K replied:
      🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Mr K, today at 20:13

    Pippin very happy spending dirty money and turning a blind eye to Citeh corporate corruption charges. It's going to be a stripping day sooner than later, a blind eye will not make the filth disappear, there has to be some cleaning. Small club, big players, big salaries, family funding, the reporting on football is almost as that of non winning Jo Palmer F1 expert,been there just done nothing.

    • Reply posted by Mike 444, today at 20:15

      Mike 444 replied:
      If you try commenting in English, we'd have a better chance at grasping your point.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 20:11

    250k in the bank for Big Sam, life is good.

  • Comment posted by Rocky O-Neill, today at 20:10

    Says it all really..."this is a business".
    I thought it a game.....the soul of English football is being sold to the highest bidder.

    • Reply posted by Chubbs83, today at 20:18

      Chubbs83 replied:
      Yeah - bring back the constant riots in the stands; chucking bananas on the pitch; breaking someone's leg because your losing the game- the good old days!

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 20:10

    Pep is overthinking it. Yes, ideally your best man takes it, but Haaland's accuracy was off all day in the first place. Also, you can't blame Gündogan receiving a chance to get his first hattrick. Yes, he missed -- and I'm gutted for him that he did -- but those things happen. It's a game. Besides, neither Haaland or Gündogan were to blame for that awful attempt at a headed clearance by Akanji.

  • Comment posted by Macab, today at 20:08

    Guardiola , as always avid of publicly is turning a normal situation into an issue so that he will be the subject of the debate but not the players.

    • Reply posted by BBCHarry, today at 20:10

      BBCHarry replied:
      When they won????!!

  • Comment posted by SchizoCockney, today at 20:07

    It's interesting that people are talking about the professionalism of Guardiola and Haaland but as captain, isn't it there for Gundogan to take responsibility and say 'No... You're the pen taker, but thanks anyway'.
    It's also funny that during a game players fight to take the pen but in a shoot out, few actually want to do it.

  • Comment posted by imado, today at 20:06

    Maybe Haaland felt this is not his day, he miss lots of chances and hit the woodwork, maybe also he wanted Gündogan to score a hat-trick.

    • Reply posted by GirthWindandFire, today at 20:10

      GirthWindandFire replied:
      Doesn’t matter, you are the designated taker, you step up and take the penalty.

  • Comment posted by GymKhana, today at 20:06

    He is a good manager not better than fergie or the man at Mardrid just now because he needs sheds loads of money to make a team or a generation of great players.

    • Reply posted by Bluesfollower, today at 20:21

      Bluesfollower replied:
      Fergie would be nothing in the modern game.
      He would not be afforded the time needed to develop his squad.
      Which is not a slur on him, but on the game.

  • Comment posted by HandE, today at 20:05

    Leeds were never going to score 2 goals, so it really didn't matter

    • Reply posted by BBCHarry, today at 20:11

      BBCHarry replied:
      You are not right in the head. They can easily get two goals.

  • Comment posted by LukeH, today at 20:04

    The real tragedy is my foden fpl points

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 20:03

    Poor show Holland. You let yourself down baldy lad. No room for sentyment in this game.

    • Reply posted by Bluesfollower, today at 20:22

      Bluesfollower replied:
      Or English apparently

  • Comment posted by Untold Reality, today at 20:02

    The other so called 'big 6' need to pull their socks up next season, because this league is gradually turning into the German and French league. It's just city and then everyone else!

    • Reply posted by spinkbottle, today at 20:18

      spinkbottle replied:
      Relax
      Once the ffp investigation is done it will be the big five and MC will be competing with Southampton for automatic promotion to the PL next year 🤣

  • Comment posted by Wish for something better, today at 20:02

    The supporters of Manchester City and Newcastle United are happy to ignore what is going on at their clubs just like Chelsea fans did with the source of Abramovich's money.
    Once great clubs that had history & character & were run PROPERLY were easy targets for eastern big money takeovers. Arsenal managed to get rid of theirs & now Man Utd are targeted by Qatar. I hope they can avoid them.

    • Reply posted by Ja0005, today at 20:14

      Ja0005 replied:
      What’s on the front of arsenals shirts?

  • Comment posted by spinkbottle, today at 20:02

    In football you have manager two metres from the pitch shouting inane instructions for ninety minutes!
    And a captain on the pitch who does I don't know what!
    And yet still the wrong guy took the penalty!
    The circus continues to entertain 🤣

  • Comment posted by Supertramp, today at 20:00

    Not sure if, as a Leeds fan, I should be pleased or not??

  • Comment posted by ShaunSmithfromthehalfwayline, today at 19:59

    Surely, the most expensive squad ever assembled, with an owner with unlimited amounts of money to spend, should thrash everybody. Is the EPL a competitive league? I don't think so.

    • Reply posted by RedRose, today at 20:05

      RedRose replied:
      In case you missed it, Everton spent more than half a billion quid on players and look where they are. Like a lot of people who hate without engaging your brain you fail to understand that it takes more than money to win games.

  • Comment posted by kronos, today at 19:57

    Pep could control the weather if he wanted to....

