Haverfordwest County keeper Zac Jones saved Eliot Evans' second half penalty

Goalkeeper Zac Jones was the hero as Haverfordwest beat Cardiff Met 4-3 on penalties to secure their place in the Cymru Premier European play-off final.

New Zealander Jones saved a penalty in normal time and two kicks in the shoot-out.

Elliott Duggan scored the decisive penalty to secure County's place in the final for the first time.

County will be away to Newtown, with the winners qualifying for next season's Europa Conference League.

Tony Pennock's side, who finished the season in seventh spot, secured their place after a tense 120 minutes and penalties at Cyncoed.

The hosts were awarded a penalty with 19 minutes remaining when Henry Jones' pushed Tom Price in the area but Eliot Evans' spot kick was saved by Zac Jones.

Normal time could not separate the two sides and in extra time Cardiff Met's Sam Jones headed wide while Price struck the crossbar.

County keeper Jones made a crucial save to deny Sam Jones and the game required penalties, in which he saved the opening two kicks from Kyle McCarthy and Lewis Rees.

Dylan Rees and Jack Leahy's successful penalties put County 2-0 ahead and although CJ Craven got Met off the mark.

County's Jordan Davies and Met's Sam Jones scored before Alex Laing saved Henry Jones' penalty and Jack Veale levelled the scores 3-3.

But substitute Duggan converted his side's fifth and final penalty to send County into next Saturday's final at Latham Park, where they will face Newtown after their victory at Bala on Friday evening.