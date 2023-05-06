Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Jorg Schmadtke has worked for various Bundesliga clubs as a sporting director

Liverpool are in talks with Jorg Schmadtke about the club's sporting director role which Julian Ward will vacate at the end of the season.

Schmadtke's most recent job was at Wolfsburg and the 59-year-old left the German club at the start of February.

Ward was only promoted into the role last summer when he replaced Michael Edwards.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp recently said the search for Ward's successor was "all going in the right direction".

He added: "Pretty much everyone has a sporting director because it makes sense."

Schmadtke, a goalkeeper in his playing days, spent four-and-a-half years at Wolfsburg, during which time the club qualified for the Champions League after finishing fourth in the Bundesliga at the end of the 2020-21 season.