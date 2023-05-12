Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said "the real priority" is facing Everton on Sunday ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid next week

TEAM NEWS

Everton have reported no new injury concerns for the visit of Manchester City, with five players unavailable.

Seamus Coleman is expected to be available at the start of next season following knee surgery.

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake continues to be assessed due to the hamstring injury he sustained against Leeds United last weekend.

City are set to rotate their squad, with Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez in contention to start.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

How this game goes depends on which Manchester City team we see - my concern for them here is how much they rotate their squad before the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid next week.

Everton boss Sean Dyche played a tactical blinder in his side's big win at Brighton in the way they sat in, playing very narrow, and then hit them with quick counter-attacks.

I can see Dyche doing the same this time because they carry a real threat on the break. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is looking stronger now - that Brighton game was his fourth start in a row after an injury-hit season - while Dwight McNeil had a stormer against the Seagulls.

It's quite an obvious thing to say but I think the first goal will be absolutely crucial. City should still have enough quality to win, even with one eye on the Real tie, but Everton could make it extremely difficult for them.

My choice of who goes down with Southampton changes every week but that win at Amex Stadium was massive for the Toffees.

They finish their season at Wolves, then at home to Bournemouth. Even if they lose to City, I think they can win one of those games and 35 points might be enough.

Prediction: 1-2

Sutton's full predictions v Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have won only one of their past 19 Premier League matches against Manchester City, a 4-0 victory at Goodison Park in January 2017.

The Toffees can become the first team this campaign to remain unbeaten in both league games versus City, following their 1-1 draw at the Etihad in December.

City have earned six successive away victories at Goodison Park in all competitions.

Everton

Everton scored 16% of their total Premier League goals this season in the 5-1 triumph at Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday.

They have now earned four wins and 17 points in their 15 league matches under Sean Dyche.

However, Everton have equalled the club league record of nine home defeats in a season, last set in 2020-21.

The Toffees have scored multiple goals in only one of their 17 Premier League home fixtures this season, a 3-0 win versus Crystal Palace on 22 October.

No side has scored fewer home Premier League goals than Everton's 15.

Dwight McNeil has scored seven goals in 33 Premier League appearances for Everton, as many goals as he managed in all 134 top-flight games for Burnley.

Abdoulaye Doucoure has been directly involved in six goals in his last seven Premier League appearances, scoring four and setting up two, directly following a run of 38 games without a goal or assist.

Dyche's solitary win in his 17 matches as Burnley manager versus Manchester City in all competitions was a 1-0 Premier League home victory against Manuel Pellegrini's side in 2015.

Manchester City

Manchester City require nine points from their final four games to guarantee their third consecutive Premier League title.

City have won 10 successive league matches since a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on 18 February.

They are unbeaten in 17 fixtures in all competitions, winning 15 and drawing two.

Pep Guardiola's side have dropped points in only two of their 18 league games this season versus teams in the bottom half of the table, including a 1-1 home draw against Everton.

Riyad Mahrez has provided four assists in City's last three Premier League matches.

Erling Haaland has scored 51 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions. The only other player from the English top flight to net more than 50 goals in a season is Dixie Dean, who scored 63 for Everton in 1927-28.

Haaland has scored 13 Premier League away goals, just three shy of the competition record of 16 for a single season set by former Sunderland forward Kevin Phillips in 1999-2000.

