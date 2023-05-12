Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Ham's Lukasz Fabianski is set to become the first Pole to make 350 Premier League appearances

TEAM NEWS

Brentford have no new fitness concerns but remain without injured quartet Christian Norgaard, Keane Lewis-Potter, Pontus Jansson and Thomas Strakosha.

West Ham will make a late decision on Angelo Ogbonna, who missed Thursday's Europa Conference League semi-final win versus AZ because of illness.

Manager David Moyes may rest key players such as Michail Antonio with next week's second leg in mind.

Vladimir Coufal and Gianluca Scamacca are still sidelined.

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, who is one short of 350 Premier League appearances, is set to return in place of Alphonse Areola, who has started most of the Hammers' European games this season.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Unless everything goes against them, I think West Ham already have enough points to stay up - their superior goal difference means Leeds need to win all three of their remaining games to overhaul them, while Leicester need seven points from a possible nine.

But the Hammers aren't quite safe yet, which means they have still got to find a balance over the next few days about who to play in their Premier League games and Europa Conference League semi-final against AZ Alkmaar.

Bearing that in mind, this looks like an extremely tricky game for them. Brentford beat them at London Stadium this season and we know how well-organised the Bees will be.

Prediction: 2-0

Sutton's full predictions v Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford have won all three Premier League meetings, including a 2-0 victory at the London Stadium in the reverse fixture on 30 December.

The most recent of West Ham's two wins in 11 league away matches against Brentford was by 4-1 in the second tier in March 1953 (D5, L4).

However, the Hammers won 1-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium in the FA Cup third round in January, with Said Benrahma scoring against his former club.

Brentford

Brentford have only been beaten in two of their 17 Premier League home fixtures this season (W8, D7), losing 3-0 to Arsenal in September and 2-1 versus Newcastle last month.

The Bees have scored in 11 consecutive home league matches since their 0-0 draw with Chelsea on 19 October.

They have won four of their 17 Premier League London derbies in 2022-23 (D8, L5).

Ivan Toney has alternated between failing to score and scoring exactly one goal in each of his last 15 Premier League appearances, the most recent being last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Liverpool.

Toney has scored in each of Brentford's past three home games and has been directly involved in four of Brentford's six Premier League goals versus West Ham, netting two and assisting two more.

West Ham United

The Hammers have only won one of the six top-flight matches this season that have come within three days of them playing in Europe (D3, L2), although that was their last such fixture, April's 4-0 victory at Bournemouth.

A 12th Premier League away defeat of the season would equal a club record. The sixth and most recent occasion this happened was in 2012-13.

A seventh league defeat to London opposition would also match a club record, set in 1987-88 and repeated in 1988-89 and 1994-95.

The Hammers are vying to keep successive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since October 2021.

Jarrod Bowen has scored just four goals in 67 Premier League away appearances, and in none of the past 22.

If selected, Lukasz Fabianski will make his 350th Premier League appearance.

My Brentford line-up Predict Brentford's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My West Ham United line-up Predict West Ham's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team