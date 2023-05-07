Crusaders fans were able to enjoy the second half at a sun-drenched Windsor Park

Crusaders have won a third Irish Cup in five years after a dominant 4-0 win over Ballymena United at Windsor Park.

In a repeat of last year's dramatic decider between the sides, Ross Clarke's deflected opener rolled into the bottom corner on 11 minutes.

Adam Lecky made it two after the restart when his fortunate effort sliced into the net before captain Philip Lowry headed home a third.

Paul Heatley's screamer rounded out the win in a one-sided decider.

After a bright opening, which saw Jude Winchester spurn two gilt-edged chances, Crusaders took the lead when Clarke's shot from outside of the area took a big deflection off Steven McCullough and left Jordan Williamson stranded as the ball bounced into the bottom corner.

The Crues doubled their lead in the 53rd minute when Lecky, moments after setting up Jarlath O'Rourke who hit the post, tried to fire the rebound home but he mis-hit his effort and it looped over Williamson in one of the strangest cup final strikes in recent memory.

Lowry, Crusaders' player of the season, headed home from Clarke's corner on 65 minutes and, three minutes later, Heatley curled home a delightful fourth to wrap up the win, which earned the Seaview side a sixth Irish Cup triumph and European football next season.

Williamson saves Ballymena before second-half show

After Williamson had a nervy opening in the Ballymena goal when he spilled a straightforward back header, a massive chance was spurned in the fourth minutes when Clarke's corner was flicked on and the unmarked Winchester failed to divert the ball home at the back post.

The midfielder had another massive chance when he broke through and tried to slot the ball home but Williamson's outstretched leg kept the ball out. However Crusaders recycled the ball and Williamson was stranded when Clarke's effort came off McCullough's leg and nestled in the back of the net.

The restart was delayed by referee Tim Marshall to allow a minutes' applause in memory of Crusaders women's youth player Kaylee Black, who passed away aged 13, which added to an impeccably observed minutes' silence before kick-off.

Ballymena's first, and best, chance came in the 25th minute when Ross Redman, in his fourth Irish Cup final, whipped in a deep cross but captain Josh Kelly could not place his header on target as the Sky Blues struggled to make a dent in the Crues defence.

A last-ditch Scot Whiteside tackle prevented Paul Heatley racing in to make it two and Philip Lowry, standing in as captain for the suspended Billy Joe Burns, saw a deflected effort held by Williamson before the Ballymena goalkeeper produced a stunning save to deny the Crues skipper from close range.

The Crusaders pressure kept coming before the break and Williamson sprung to his right to keep out Jordan Forsythe, his third superb save of the half, and the right back's volley from the resulting clearance dipped just the wrong side of the post as Stephen Baxter's side ended the half on top.

Ross Clarke, who also scored in the 2019 final, gave Crusaders the lead at Windsor Park

The pressure continued after the restart and Sean Graham pulled off a last-ditch block to keep out Heatley after Crusaders had caught the Sky Blues on the counter attack.

Crusaders fans were able to get the party started early in the second half when, seconds after O'Rourke struck the post, Lecky got a massive slice of fortune when his mis-hit effort drifted over Williamson's head.

It was one-way traffic and Forsythe almost caught out Williamson with a free-kick when everyone was expecting a cross but it wasn't long before the clinical Crues attack put the game beyond doubt.

Lowry's header, his 21st goal of the season from midfield, made it three before Heatley's bending effort flew into the top corner beyond the despairing Williamson, which saw a number of Ballymena fans head to the exit with 20 minutes to play.

Ballymena pressed for a consolation goal in the closing stages but Crusaders were left to celebrate victory as red and black dominated south Belfast after an impressive win.