Cardiff City Ladies secure title and promotion

Cardiff City Ladies (red shirts) were the only amateur team to reach the last 16 of this season's Women's FA Cup before losing against Lewes

Cardiff City Ladies have won the FA Women's National League Division One South West title with a 2-0 win over Moneyfields.

Ellie Sergent's two goals secured victory to seal the title ahead of Exeter City on goal difference.

Cardiff are promoted to the Southern Premier Division, the third level of the English women's system, after relegation 12 months ago.

They also reached the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup this season.

Cardiff are not to be confused with Cardiff City Women, who secured the Adran Premier title and FAW Women's Cup in April, who are affiliated with the men's Championship club.