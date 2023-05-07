Mark Jackson is down but hopes he is not out as MK Dons boss

Mark Jackson says he is uncertain about his future at MK Dons but "really wants" to remain as head coach despite their relegation to League Two.

Dons needed to beat mid-table Burton Albion to be sure of staying in League One but wasted countless chances and were held to a 0-0 draw.

Jackson's length of contract was not revealed when he took over in December.

But he told BBC Three Counties Radio the club is "set up for success" and he "wants to be a part of it".

"The club is a fantastic club," the 45-year-old said. "I feel like I can bring things to the table as a manager and I want to do that. I am confident in my ability."

Dons were second from bottom in the third tier when Jackson was appointed.

He guided them to victory over Forest Green Rovers in his first match, but only managed to pick up 24 points from his next 24 games in charge. One more point would have seen them stay in League One on goal difference.

But when asked if would get the chance to lead the attempt to make an instant return to League One, Jackson said he was "unsure".

"In a short space of time I've come into the club in a difficult situation. I knew what I was coming into," he added.

"I fully believe in our ability as a staff to achieve our goal. I couldn't get it over the line but I am confident in my ability as a manager and a coach to create a style of football and a team that can win games and compete.

"Ultimately we have not got over the line so that's really disappointing, but we'll see what happens."