Peterborough United v Sheffield Wednesday

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson is looking to win a fifth promotion with the club

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson has insisted that his side do not fear play-off opponents Sheffield Wednesday.

Posh finished three places and 19 points behind the Owls in the League One regular season.

"We're coming into the play-offs with momentum after a fantastic result on Sunday (against Barnsley) and now we're looking forward to these games," Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"We'll treat them with the respect they're due but we wont fear them."

He added: "They're a good team to get to that amount of points, which any other season probably would have been enough for automatic promotion. We know what they're all about but we've got to focus on ourselves.

"This is a different tournament. Everything that has gone on before is gone. It comes down to two games and we have to prepare to beat Sheffield Wednesday. There'll be no talk of other teams."

Ferguson's side won 2-0 at fellow play-off side Barnsley to take the final play-off spot ahead of Derby, who lost 1-0 at Wednesday.

The Scot, who is looking to lead Posh to promotion for the fifth time, is hopeful his side will be able to build on their display at Oakwell.

"Barnsley was a must-win scenario and it turned out exactly how we wanted it," he said.

"The players have to go and embrace this like they did Sunday's game. Hopefully some of the players who haven't had this play-off experience before will have had a bit of a taste for it from Sunday.

"The bigger the game is the more I enjoy it, I think that's the way it should be. Nothing beats these games in terms of atmosphere but you have to have the trust that your players are going to perform. I have that."

Posh will be without midfielder Nathaneal Ogbeta with the injury that has kept him out since 29 April, but Ferguson is confident he will be fit for the second leg a week on Friday.

Wednesday could give forward Josh Windass a first start since 17 March after he came on as a substitute in their past two games.

Defender Michael Ihiekwe and midfielder Dennis Adeniran are likely to come back in after being rested against the Rams on Sunday.

Owls need to 'embrace expectations'

Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith ended the regular season with five goals in six games to take his tally for 2022-23 to 20

Despite going on a club-record unbeaten run of 23 games and claiming 96 points, Wednesday finished third in the table behind Plymouth and Ipswich.

Boss Darren Moore believes the "energy" behind his side is building even though they missed out on a automatic promotion.

"When you come to Sheffield Wednesday you have to embrace the expectations. We know what this club means in the city. It's a two-way thing for me because I live here and I am out in the community," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"If the players are successful here they know they will be remembered.

"I've felt it all season but I really felt the energy at Shrewsbury in the last away game of the season. I thank every single one of the fans and I know they will be in full voice tomorrow and the passion they bring is second to none. We wanted to give them hope and we have."

The Owls were beaten in last season's play-offs semi-finals by Sunderland and are looking to win promotion through the play-offs for the first time since 2005.

Posh boast the league's joint leading scorer in 26-goal Jonson Clarke-Harris but Moore was keen to emphasise his own team's strengths.

"They're dangerous and they've got the leading goalscorer in the league. We have to nullify them and express ourselves," he said.

"If they're a dangerous team then where does that leave us? I'll leave that for individuals to judge.

"We know what they've done this season but we know what we've done, in terms of the goals we've scored and records we've broken. You can lose your focus looking at other teams.

"We have all the stats and figures from the season but this is the play-offs. We're keeping sure we're focused on our progression as a team."