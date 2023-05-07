Plymouth Argyle were just two points off Wolverhampton Wanderers' all-time record of points in a League One season set in 2014

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher says his side's 101 points tally is an "unbelievable achievement".

The Pilgrims sealed the League One title with a 3-1 win at Port Vale to top the table by three points.

It ended a thrilling race that saw Sheffield Wednesday finish on 96 points - the highest total ever not to clinch an EFL promotion - and Ipswich on 98.

"For any club in any time in any league to get over 100 points is a milestone," Schumacher told BBC Radio Devon.

"For us to get 101 and to do it under the intense pressure that we have from Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Ipswich all season - the standard of those teams - for us not to buckle under that pressure when nobody fancied us, it can't be spoken of any higher.

"It's an unbelievable achievement. I'm not bothered about budgets and all that, it doesn't matter if we had the same money as them, it's still an unbelievable achievement and we're all amazingly proud."

Argyle ended the season with 31 victories from 46 matches and were a point short of equalling the club record of 102 points when they won what is now League Two in 2001-02 under Paul Sturrock.

"We haven't got any superstars, there isn't a standout player in our team who you think 'he's been the reason why we've gone and got promoted', everybody's contributed," added Schumacher.

"Everybody knows that they've all played their part this season. Whether they've played loads of minutes or just a few, they've all be part of a squad and you need a good squad if you're going to have these brilliant days."

Plymouth Argyle's fans mobbed manager Steven Schumacher after he led their club to the League One title

Almost 4,000 Argyle fans were at Vale Park to see the club win their first league title in 19 years - five weeks after around 36,000 of them saw the Pilgrims get thrashed 4-0 by Bolton in the Papa John's Trophy final at Wembley.

Since that defeat Argyle have won seven of their eight league matches to seal the title - with a smaller budget than many of their rivals.

"We don't get the credit we deserve," said captain Joe Edwards.

"You can tell me all the stats in the world but when you achieve 101 points and finish top of the league there's no better team than us in the league.

"Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday have been fantastic, and they've pushed us all the way.

"But ultimately we've won the most games and that takes a lot of hard work, determination, courage and togetherness.

"We've got a lot of quality in our team and some young, exciting players, so we deserve to be where we are."