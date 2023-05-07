Watch: Crues hit four to beat Ballymena in decider

For the third time in five years, Windsor Park was awash with red and black come the end of the Irish Cup final.

Crusaders hammered Ballymena United 4-0 to make it back-to-back triumphs for Stephen Baxter's side, who have made a habit of coming good on the big stage.

There was an element of fortune to the first two goals as Ross Clarke's effort deflected in before Adam Lecky sliced an effort which looped over Jordan Williamson.

Luck only told part of the tale as Ballymena boss David Jeffrey admitted it said a lot when Williamson was his best player, as the goalkeeper pulled off several brilliant first-half saves to keep the Sky Blues in the final.

Then, after the luck, came the class.

Philip Lowry, one of the players of the season after his goalscoring exploits from midfield, produced another touch of magic as he headed home a third. Game over.

To add some gloss to the scoreline, Paul Heatley saved the best until last when he curled home a beautiful effort. It was fitting that two of the Crues' stand-out players had the final say.

"In your head you can see it for a week, about what you want to do and how you want to do it," Baxter said on Crusaders' preparations.

"But to actually execute it in the manner that we executed it rarely comes off. That's a big performance in anybody's book.

"Our level of performance was really, really scintillating.

"To get a compliment from my pal [Jeffrey], who is a legend of our game, to say, 'Stephen, you were miles ahead of us'.

"That is quite something to say. This was our day and we were very worthy winners."

Suspended Burns 'in my head'

It was in stark contrast to 2022's triumph, where Josh Robinson took the game to extra-time in the 93rd minute before Johnny McMurray's last-gasp winner in extra-time.

This time, Crusaders bossed proceedings from start to finish.

"I think the key thing for us was not letting Ballymena score first," said Lowry, who ended the season with 21 goals.

"They were set up to get men behind the ball and counter attack, and that is what they did last year when they scored first and made it very difficult for us.

"Everyone thinks it is same old Crusaders, full of journeymen and full of old players who hoof the ball up and hope for the best.

"You just have to look at this game to put all those old myths to bed.

"We are a great team who have really good players and fantastic professionals."

Philip Lowry scored his 21st goal of the season as he captained Crusaders to Irish Cup glory

Lowry, who was man of the match in a captain's performance, lifted the trophy alongside regular skipper Billy Joe Burns, who was suspended for the showpiece after being sent off against Larne in the league.

"That was always in the back of my head. Every trophy I've won, I've won it with BJ. I won all my trophies at Linfield with him.

"We're the same age, we got married around the same time, we have families who are the same age and we are really good mates.

"Leading out the team, it was a bit emotional to be honest. I was gutted for him over something so stupid.

"He is such a good captain and an unbelievable player, that was always in my head about doing it for him."

Baxter dedicates win to youth player Black

It was a bittersweet week for Crusaders after Kaylee Black, a youth player in the women's set-up, passed away aged just 13.

There was an impeccably-observed minute's silence before kick-off before both sets of fans joined in for a minute's applause in the 13th minute - which poignantly fell just after Crusaders scored their opening goal.

Goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey, who manages the senior women's team, also lifted the trophy wearing a t-shirt dedicated to Kaylee as the club came together in a touching tribute.

"We had a lovely moment with her family during the week. This group of players, they are just immense people to work with and it was their idea to raise money," Baxter said.

There was an impeccable minute's silence in memory of Kaylee Black

He added: "We chatted as a team about the loss of someone connected to our football club. It brings everything into reality and into perspective.

"This is a game of football that we all love and enjoy, but when something like this happens then it all goes out the window.

"I think it took a lot of our big, key nerves away during the week. We simply said, 'listen, let's go and play football, let's go and enjoy this and let's embrace this cup final'.

"I felt it on Wednesday, I knew we had it. There was just a mood about us and I think a lot of that came from what has gone on behind the scenes and these guys just rally and pull together and say, 'let's go and get a job done'."