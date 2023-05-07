Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Oxford United defender Amy Goddard (centre) gets up for a header against Ipswich in their crucial end-of-season Southern Premier Division finale

Watford won the women's Southern Premier Division title after the leaders at the start of the round, Oxford United, lost 1-0 to Ipswich Town in their final game.

The U's started their game knowing a win over their third-placed opponents would guarantee them the trophy and a place in the play-offs, for a chance to get promoted to the Women's Championship.

Arsenal loanee Freya Godfrey's goal for the Tractor Girls was the difference in an otherwise "cagey game". external-link

Oxford's loss allowed Watford, who began the day in second place, a point behind the U's, to win the title from Ipswich on goal difference by beating Billericay Town 3-0.

Watford will now play Northern Premier Division winners Nottingham Forest for a place in the second tier.

In a post on social media external-link after the game Oxford United praised their players and supporters.

"A team to be proud of," the club said. "A season to be proud of. Title contenders to the last minute. We regroup and go again next year."

Liam Gilbert's Oxford United side finished the season with 16 wins, three draws and three losses - all three of their defeats were away from home.