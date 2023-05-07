Match ends, Lyon 5, Montpellier 4.
Alexandre Lacazette scored four goals, including a 100th-minute penalty, to help his Lyon side beat Montpellier in an epic 5-4 thriller.
After Lacazette opened the scoring in the 31st minute, Montpellier's Elye Wahi scored four unanswered goals to put his side 4-1 up after 55 minutes.
Goals from Lacazette and Dejan Lovren then reduced the deficit with Lacazette equalising in the 82nd minute.
And the ex-Arsenal forward netted the winner from the spot seconds from time.
Lyon were awarded the penalty in the eighth minute of stoppage time after the video assistant referee adjudged Christopher Jullien to have brought Lacazette down in the area.
The result saw Lyon stay seventh, three points off a Europa League qualification spot with four matches remaining in Ligue 1.
Montpellier remained 12th, 11 points clear of the relegation places.
Line-ups
Lyon
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lopes
- 27GustoSubstituted forKumbediat 71'minutes
- 2Diomandé
- 5Lovren
- 3TagliaficoSubstituted forSilva Milagresat 45'minutes
- 23Mendes Ribeiro
- 24LepenantSubstituted forPereira dos Santosat 59'minutes
- 18Cherki
- 6Caqueret
- 26Barcola
- 10Lacazette
Substitutes
- 7Sarr
- 9Dembélé
- 12Silva Milagres
- 20Kumbedi
- 29Sarr
- 35Riou
- 38El Arouch
- 47Pereira dos Santos
Montpellier
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 40Lecomte
- 77SackoBooked at 89mins
- 6JullienBooked at 90mins
- 75SakhoSubstituted forEstèveat 77'minutes
- 3SyllaSubstituted forMavididiat 45'minutes
- 12Ferri
- 13Chotard
- 7Nordin
- 22FayadSubstituted forLeroyat 65'minutes
- 27MaouassaSubstituted forSainte-Luceat 65'minutes
- 21WahiBooked at 54minsSubstituted forGermainat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Germain
- 10Mavididi
- 14Estève
- 17Sainte-Luce
- 18Leroy
- 29Tchato Mbiayi
- 33Gueguin
- 90Kamara
- Referee:
- Bastien Dechepy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lyon 5, Montpellier 4.
Post update
Goal! Lyon 5, Montpellier 4. Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Booking
Christopher Jullien (Montpellier) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty Lyon.
Post update
Penalty Lyon. Alexandre Lacazette draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Christopher Jullien (Montpellier) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Sael Kumbedi (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Stephy Mavididi (Montpellier).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Sinaly Diomandé (Lyon).
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Maxime Estève (Montpellier).
Post update
Attempt missed. Sinaly Diomandé (Lyon) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maxence Caqueret with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Jeffinho (Lyon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Théo Sainte-Luce (Montpellier).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match (Lyon).
Booking
Falaye Sacko (Montpellier) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Henrique (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Falaye Sacko (Montpellier).
Comments
Join the conversation